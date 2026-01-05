Sheinbaum ends first full year with 69% approval; social programs shine, security plan struggles

President Sheinbaum concluded her first full year in office with a 69% approval rating in December, according to the most recent national poll conducted by the newspaper El Financiero.

Though 69% is considered a healthy rating for a president, the numbers show a steady decline since February 2025, when Sheinbaum enjoyed an 85% overall approval rating in the same survey.

The latest numbers mark only the second time Sheinbaum’s approval rating in El Financiero’s survey dipped below 70% since she took office on Oct. 1, 2024. It also stood at 69% in November 2024, before soaring to 81% in January 2025.

The 16-point loss since February reflected in the December survey is attributed primarily to rising disapproval levels with regard to the government’s fight against corruption and organized crime. Even so, the poll suggests the public still trusts the president.

The telephone survey — conducted by phoning 800 Mexican adults across the country Dec. 10-17 — revealed that while Sheinbaum’s government continues to receive negative ratings in security and corruption (also reflected in a late-November Enkoll poll), opinions are divided with regard to the government’s economic performance.

When evaluating the Sheinbaum administration’s handling of the economy, 50% rated the government’s work positively, while 48% expressed a negative opinion.

As for public safety, perceptions were mostly unfavorable. Positive responses landed at 40% and negative opinions hit 57%.

Those polled voiced strong concern about Sheinbaum’s record on corruption: a mere 16% rated it as good or very good, while 76% viewed her performance against public malfeasance as bad or very bad.

Similar responses were offered when participants were asked about organized crime: 18% expressed a favorable opinion of Sheinbaum’s performance; 76% had an unfavorable opinion.

Sheinbaum’s highest marks came in the realm of her social programs.

Here, the president’s actions earned 65% support and only a 29% negative rating, although this was the least favorable level for Sheinbaum’s administration in this category since she took office. El Financiero’s September poll — released as Sheinbaum prepared to celebrate completing one year in the National Palace — indicated 75% support for her welfare programs.

With regard to the attributes the public perceives in the president, 58% rated her positively in honesty, 57% lauded her leadership, and 52% approved her ability to deliver results, the latter percentage an improvement compared to El Financiero’s November survey results, when only 47% responded positively.

With reports from El Financiero and La Opinión de Quintana Roo