The once omnipotent political party that was unceremoniously tossed out of power at last year’s election has shown greater willingness to work with the government for the good of the country than the conservative National Action Party, according to the national leader of the ruling Morena party.

Yeidckol Polevnsky told reporters in the lower house of Congress yesterday that the government will build alliances with the party that “wants to build for this country.”

Since the new government took office, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which governed Mexico between 2012 and 2018 and has long been synonymous with corruption, has fit that bill, Polevnsky contended.

“I’ve seen a lot of willingness, a lot of interest to work for the people, I’ve found that among the priístas [PRI lawmakers], there is intent to work for the good of the country and the states,” she said.

“It’s about building [alliances] with everyone but if you have some [political parties] that are completely negative, fighting amongst themselves, contradicting us, then you build with [the party] that’s . . . concerned about the country and wants things to be solved,” Polevnsky said.

“PRIMOR [PRI and Morena] sounds a lot better than PRIAN [PRI and PAN],” she quipped.

Morena and the National Action Party (PAN) clashed last year over the result of the election for governor in Puebla.

The latter’s candidate, Martha Erika Alonso, was declared the winner but the former challenged the result, alleging fraud.

Alonso was sworn in as governor on December 14 but 10 days later she was killed in a helicopter accident alongside her husband and former governor of Puebla, Rafael Moreno Valle.

A new election for governor will be held but in the meantime, PRI politician Guillermo Pacheco Pulido will serve as interim governor after being appointed to the role Monday following a vote in the state Congress.

“I’m sure that the acting governor is going to play a good role and avoid things being manipulated. It was unacceptable, it wasn’t feasible that it was someone from the PAN, I mean, we already had a fraud,” Polevnsky said.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)