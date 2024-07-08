Heavy rains and hail in the forecast across Mexico

Get your umbrellas ready for another rainy week.

The National Meteorological System (SMN) has forecast that on Monday, the remnants of Hurricane Beryl — which is currently traveling through Texas — will cause strong gusts of wind and waves of 1 to 2 meters high on the northern coast of Tamaulipas, as well as heavy rains in the northeast part of Mexico.

Meanwhile, tropical wave number 8 is moving over the Yucatán Peninsula, bringing heavy rains to Chiapas, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Veracruz. It may also cause wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possibly waterspouts off the coast of Campeche, Tabasco and Yucatán.

Starting Monday, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Durango, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Puebla, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Colima, Guanajuato, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas. Scattered storms are forecast in Aguascalientes, Mexico City, México state and San Luis Potosí.

In the north and center of the country, rains may be accompanied by hail and lightning.

The SMN has warned residents that heavy rains may reduce visibility, cause flooding and landslides and increase river and stream levels.

Mexico has seen extraordinary rain in the past few weeks. According to the National Water Commission (Conagua), Mexico had its rainiest June in more than 80 years, which has helped replenish the country’s reservoirs.

The forecast for the rest of July predicts consistent rain, with some models predicting rainfall well above average in many parts of Mexico.

Despite the rain, some regions are still scorching

Despite the rain, hot to very hot weather will continue in the northwest as well as in the north and northeast regions of the country.

Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa and Sonora may see maximum temperatures reach between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius, with Baja California and Baja California Sur forecast to feel scorching temperatures ranging between 45 to 52 degrees Celsius.

Durango, Guerrero and Michoacán will have temperatures between 35 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s east and west coast states, as well as parts of the Bajío, will see temperatures range between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.

With reports from Meteored