Runner dies crossing finish line at Mexico City half marathon

A runner taking part in the 17th Mexico City half marathon died at the finish line on Sunday, enshrouding in tragedy what was by all other accounts a successful event.

According to media reports, the deceased is Juan Stenner, 32, an athlete who competed in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2011 Pan American Games held in Guadalajara. Event organizers said Stenner was not registered for the event and was not wearing a competitor number.

¡Siempre te recordaremos como un gran atleta y ser humano! 🙏🏻 Lamentamos el fallecimiento de nuestro exalumno, Juan Stenner Escalante, integrante de la generación 2008-2011, quién falleció el día de hoy mientras corría el Medio Maratón de la CdMx. pic.twitter.com/emcPsdIgqu — Alumni prepa UP (@AlumniPrepaUP) July 15, 2024

Stenner, who retired from track and field competitions in 2018, reportedly collapsed upon reaching the finish line near the Angel of Independence Monument on Reforma Avenue. Red Cross paramedics at the scene attended to him quickly and rushed him to the nearby Rubén Leñero Hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him.

In a statement posted to social media, the Mexico City Sports Institute and the city government offered “sincere condolences to [Stenner’s] family and friends,” while also ensuring they would support the family in any way they could.

The tragedy overshadowed the popular half marathon event which traversed Reforma Avenue and Chapultepec Park before concluding at the Angel of Independence Monument.

Thousands lined the 21-kilometer route to clap and shout encouragement to the more than 30,000 participants running in a variety of categories.

Nigerians Frederick Yeko Domongole and Joyce Chepkemoi Tele won the men’s and women’s race, respectively. Domongole finished the race in 1:04:37, while Tele completed it in 1:10:34, breaking by nearly three minutes the record set by Mexican Citlali Cristian Moscote in 2021.

In the men’s category, Abel Kipkirui Mutai from Kenya finished second and Mexican Jorge Luis Pérez Cruz came in third. In the women’s race, Kenyan Kimutai Jepkosgei Winnie earned the silver medal while Mexican Mayra Sánchez Vidal — the 2022 winner — came in third.

The winners earned 50,000 pesos each, while the second-place finishers came away with 35,000 pesos and the third-place competitors earned 20,000 pesos.

Prizes were also awarded to wheel-chair competitors and visually impaired runners.

With reports from El Economista, Record, La Prensa and Marca