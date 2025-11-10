Schools in Puebla, Hidalgo move classes online due to cold front

The Education Ministry (SE) ordered schools in the states of Hidalgo and Puebla to close on Monday due to cold front No. 13, which will bring low temperatures, heavy rain and frost to several regions of Mexico.

In Puebla, students across 14,789 public and private schools in the Sierra Norte, Sierra Nororiental, Serdán and Atlixco valleys, as well as in the Mixteca and Angelópolis regions, will take classes online. Schools in the Sierra Norte and Sierra Nororiental regions will resume in-person classes on Wednesday, while the rest are expected to return to classrooms on Tuesday.

Temperatures in these regions are expected to drop to between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in the city of Puebla and the central valleys, temperatures could drop to 5 degrees Celsius at night.

In Hidalgo, authorities announced that temperatures could drop to 0 degrees, leading SEP to order the closure of schools in at least 34 municipalities. This decision affects all levels of education, from elementary through higher education, including both public and private institutions. Authorities said Monday that classes will resume as normal once the weather conditions improve.

In Veracruz, the Universidad Veracruzana announced the suspension of classes on Monday in the Poza Rica-Tuxpan, Veracruz-Boca del Río, Coatzacoalcos-Minatitlán and Xalapa regions. Municipal authorities in Cosautlán de Carvajal and Ángeles R. Cabada also ordered schools to remain closed.

How is cold front No. 13 affecting the rest of Mexico?

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), some regions of Mexico can expect temperatures as low as -10 to -15 degrees Celsius throughout the week, accompanied by frost in the early hours of the morning.

These are the states that will be most affected by the low temperatures:

Minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 degrees Celsius: Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius: Chihuahua.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees Celsius: Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees Celsius: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, México state, Mexico City and Oaxaca.

How long will the cold weather last?

The SMN forecasts that cold to very cold conditions will continue in the north, center and east of the country throughout the early part of the week, with strong winds in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec and rains of varying intensity in the southeast.

With reports from Milenio and Financiero