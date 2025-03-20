Thursday, March 20, 2025
HomeNews
News

Search collectives issue scathing response to Sheinbaum’s missing persons reforms

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexican men and women at a protest in Mexico City, holding up laminated missing persons posters of their loved ones. All the posters say at the top
Search collectives from Jalisco protesting in February in Mexico City, saying the government is ignoring their cases despite Jalisco being the number one state in Mexico for forced disappearances. (Galo Cañas Rodríguez/Cuartoscuro)

More than 150 search collectives, activists and relatives of victims of abduction and enforced disappearance have expressed profound concern about President Claudia Sheinbaum’s response to Mexico’s missing persons crisis.

Sheinbaum announced six “immediate” actions against the crime of enforced disappearance at her Monday morning press conference, two weeks after the discovery of a so-called “extermination camp” in the state of Jalisco.

Claudia Sheinbaum standing at the presidential podium in Mexico's National Palace press briefing room. She is gesturing with one finger pointed outward.
The open letter to the president reacted to Sheinbaum’s announcement Monday of six “immediate actions” against enforced disappearances. Her announcement followed a weekend of vigils for Mexico’s disappeared. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

The actions she announced include strengthening the National Search Commission (CNB) and establishing new protocols that allow “immediate” search alerts to be issued when a person is reported as missing.

In an open letter to the president that seethes with anger and frustration, the search collectives, activists and relatives of missing persons responded to each of the six actions (see below).

The March 18 letter begins with an unequivocal denunciation of Sheinbaum’s plan.

“The families of missing people watched and listened to your response in the face of the disappearances crisis that is getting worse every day. We are deeply concerned about the proposal you make as it reflects a lack of knowledge about the institutional mechanisms and procedures that already exist in the country in search and investigation matters,” said the letter endorsed by search collectives including the Brigada Nacional de Búsqueda (National Search Brigade) and Buscando Nuestros Desaparecidos (Searching for our Missing Ones).

There are more than 100,000 people reported as missing in Mexico, most of whom disappeared in the last two decades. Mexican authorities were involved, or accused of being involved, in many cases of abduction, including the enforced disappearance of 43 students in Guerrero in 2014.

Collectives call for dismissal of CNB chief

The response to Sheinbaum’s plan to strengthen the National Search Commission

The search collectives and relatives of victims said it was “positive” that a decision taken last year to reduce the funding of the CNB has been reversed.

“However, it cannot be expected that the increase in the budget and capacities [of the CNB] will achieve anything effective with a head like Teresa Guadalupe Reyes Sahagún,” the letter said.

The search collectives asserted that Reyes — who became head of the CNB in late 2023 after the resignation of Karla Quintana — has a “clear technical incapacity” to occupy the position she holds. She is a former federal deputy who worked in the Welfare Ministry during the first three years of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s presidency.

Closeup photo of Teresa Guadalupe Reyes Sahagún, head of Mexico's National Search Commission. She is speaking into a microphone on a podium and gesturing in the air with both hands at the sides of her shoulders. She is middle aged with black, graying hair and wears black glasses.
NCB head Teresa Guadalupe Reyes Sahagún was appointed by former president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2023 after the sudden resignation of former NCB head Karla Quintana, a human rights expert currently heading the Independent Institution on Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic. (Galo Cañas Rodríguez/Cuartoscuro)

The collectives also said that Reyes hasn’t demonstrated an openness to dialogue “with the victims of this country.”

They said that “a forceful action” would be to “correct the mistake” of appointing Reyes to the role of CNB chief and subsequently selecting a new head via an election in which “the right of the families to participate is guaranteed.”

Felipe Calderón-era initiative won’t resolve crisis 

The response to Sheinbaum’s legislative reform proposals

The search collectives and relatives of victims said that “reviving the initiative” of former president Felipe Calderón (2006-12) to use a person’s CURP I.D. number as their sole source of identity won’t “immediately resolve the crisis of disappearances.”

Sheinbaum said Monday that a reform to the General Population Law in order to “consolidate” a person’s CURP identity number as their “only source of identity” would allow a missing person’s CURP to be checked against “all administrative records in the country” in order to “generate alerts that facilitate the identification of signs of life.”

A Mexican man in a suit and tie standing at the presidential podium in Mexico's National Palace's press briefing room.
Arturo Medina, a deputy minister in Mexico’s National Search Commission, defends the commission at President Sheinbaum’s daily press conference on Tuesday. (Gustavo Alberto/Cuartoscuro)

The search collectives were also critical of a proposal by Sheinbaum to create new missing persons databases, saying that for the past eight years there has been an “obligation” to create a “National Forensic Data Bank,” but the Federal Attorney General’s Office “has refused to implement” it.

Missing persons problem due to ‘lack of political will to break impunity pacts’

The response to Sheinbaum’s initiative to establish new protocols that allow “immediate” search alerts to be issued

“We reiterate that the problem of disappearances and failures in the search and investigation [procedures in missing person cases] doesn’t come from the absence of laws and protocols but rather the lack of political will to break impunity pacts that persist in the country,” the search collectives and victims’ families said.

They claimed that prosecutor’s offices are “the first obstacle” to commencing searches for missing persons.

The collectives said that the law already stipulates that searches “must be immediate” after a person is reported as missing, contradicting Sheinbaum’s assertion that authorities in some states are required to wait 72 hours before initiating searches and investigations.

Middle aged Mexican women holding signs and papers behind the painting on a wall of a young Mexican woman.
A search collective in Quintana Roo comforts a member who has personally searched for her missing daughter for the past five years after she disappeared from Cancún in 2020. Victims’ families say that authorities are often an obstacle to locating missing persons rather than a help, especially if those authorities were secretly in collusion with the perpetrators. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

‘We are concerned that the crime of disappearance will be made invisible’ 

The response to Sheinbaum’s plan to put the crime of enforced disappearance on the same level of seriousness as kidnapping

The search collectives and relatives of victims said that one of their “biggest struggles” was establishing “the crime of enforced disappearance” in federal law.

They said that “for a long time,” they “have understood that the search for our relatives responds to different dynamics” than those in a search for victims of kidnapping.

While a kidnapping and an enforced disappearance are similar crimes, the latter occurs with the authorization, support or involvement of authorities. The abduction of a person by a crime group that colludes in one way or another with authorities, whether they are municipal, state or federal authorities, could be classified as an enforced disappearance rather than a kidnapping.

Sheinbaum’s proposal to put enforced disappearance on the same level as kidnapping in terms of seriousness would increase the maximum sentence for a person convicted of the former crime by 20 years to 80 years.

Mexicans at a vigil holding up a banner with the words "43" and Ayotzinapa and in Spanish "Never forgive, never forget."
Mexico’s notorious mass disappearance case of 43 kidnapped college students from Guerrero, often referred to as the Ayotzinapa 43, is an example of the Mexican government’s frequent paralysis in solving enforced disappearances. The case has gone unsolved for over a decade despite multiple investigations launched by successive presidential administrations that have implicated cartels, the military, and local politicians. (Dassaev Téllez Adame/Cuartoscuro)

The search collectives and victims’ relatives said that the proposal is “clear proof of not understanding criminal dynamics as well as a clear backward step in terms of investigation.”

“The problem of disappearances can’t be resolved if they are investigated as if they are any crime, and we are concerned that [the crime of] disappearance will be made invisible and its victims dealt with incorrectly,” they said.

“That’s why we strongly reject the proposal.”

‘We hope that this proposal is established’ 

The response to Sheinbaum’s plan to publish missing persons statistics on a monthly basis

“We hope that this proposal is established, that it allows us to see the level of work of the prosecutor’s offices,” said the search collectives and relatives of victims.

They said that the published data should not just include how many people have disappeared on a monthly and even daily basis, but also show many have been found and how many missing person cases are reaching a court of law. Just 1% of such cases are currently heard by a judge, the search collectives said.

Collectives call for dismissal of heads of victims’ commission 

The response to Sheinbaum’s plan to strengthen the Executive Commission for the Attention to Victims
Woman in dark clothing and a baseball cap holds a shovel behind her shoulders as she walks through scrub land. Her back is to the camera.
A search collective member in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, heads home after a day without success of looking for missing persons’ remains at suspected clandestine gravesites. (Dassaev Téllez Adame/Cuartoscuro)

The search collectives and relatives of victims said they hoped that the strengthening of the Executive Commission for the Attention of Victims (CEAV) isn’t just a matter of increasing its budget.

The heads of the commission “must have knowledge of the issue” of kidnapping and enforced disappearances and “sensitivity to attend to victims, not just a personal closeness to those who appoint them,” the letter said.

In light of the alleged nepotism, the search collectives and relatives of victims called for top CEAV officials to be dismissed.

Government ‘hasn’t shown interest in consulting us’

In the conclusion to their scathing letter, the search collectives and relatives of victims asserted that “like all the governments in Mexico,” the current government “hasn’t shown real and serious interest in consulting us and establishing constructive dialogue.”

President Sheinbaum said Wednesday that she would meet with the collectives and family members “if necessary,” but stressed that Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez has been attending to them and will continue to do so.

In their letter, the collectives and relatives also called on government advisers to inform Sheinbaum and other high-ranking officials about “the mechanisms, institutions, procedures and laws that already exist” with regard to missing persons, as the president and other top functionaries have only shown “ignorance on the issue and/or … [the] intention to deceive.”

“… The responsibility to search for and find [missing persons] continues to be yours as a government, and public servants are one of the main obstacles to finding our missing family members,” the letter said.

“If this continues to be tolerated, the problem won’t be solved. Because while the buildings of government are closed and fenced in, the families are looking for our relatives that were disappeared and abandoned by the Mexican state,” it concluded.

Mexico News Daily 

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Two young Mexican women sitting in a crowd in a stadium or hall, each with a child on their lap. One of the women is smiling as she talks to the woman next to her.

Mexico is now one of the top 10 happiest countries in the world

MND Staff - 0
Two new unrelated studies found Mexicans to be among the world's happiest people, with one study showing a 15 point jump from 2024's ranking.
Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero stands at a podium giving a report on the Jalisco extermination camp case, next to a Mexican flag as reporters raise their hands in the foreground

Attorney general exposes failures of Jalisco authorities in ‘extermination camp’ case

MND Staff - 0
Attorney General Gertz provided new details Wednesday about the ranch where activists uncovered ashes, clothing and bone fragments six months after authorities declared the site secure.
Smoggy skies over Mexico City

Mexico City enters third day of environmental contingency due to high pollution levels

MND Staff - 0
Residents of the metropolitan area have been advised to take precautions as air pollution levels soared for the third straight day.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Who is new U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson?

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC