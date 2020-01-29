Second narco-plane intercepted; US $12 million in drugs seized

The army seized drugs from a plane flown by narcotraffickers for the second time in two days in Quintana Roo.

The National Defense Secretariat said the air defense system detected an unauthorized aircraft flying over international waters on Tuesday, destined for Cozumel from Argentina.

Planes from the Mexican Air Force forced it to land at the airfield in Mahahual where two Bolivian citizens on board were arrested.

Military personnel on the ground seized around a tonne of a white substance believed to be cocaine; the nature and exact amount remains to be determined by authorities.

The market price of the confiscated drugs is estimated at 224.6 million pesos (US $12 million).

The seizure and arrests were the second such military actions in as many days. Military personnel seized cocaine and guns from a plane forced to land on the highway near Chetumal early Monday morning. One soldier was killed and three wounded in that operation.

Source: Noticaribe (sp)