What is President Sheinbaum’s agenda at the G7?

President Claudia Sheinbaum will hold bilateral talks with several world leaders at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada on Tuesday, but U.S. President Donald Trump will not figure among them.

Sheinbaum was scheduled to meet with Trump on Tuesday. However, the president of the United States will depart early from the Summit due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

According to Sheinbaum’s official schedule for Tuesday, the president will hold one-on-one talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

In addition, she is scheduled to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

Sheinbaum departed Mexico City on an Air Canada flight on Monday morning and is scheduled to begin her journey back to Mexico on Tuesday night. She was invited to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, by Prime Minister Carney.

The leaders of several other non-G7 nations, including those of India, Ukraine, Brazil and Australia, will attend the annual meeting of the G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Sheinbaum’s full schedule for Tuesday, as reported by Mexican media, appears below.

11:20 a.m. – 11:30 (local Alberta time): Participation in the official G7 photo shoot.

11:40 – 12:10: Meeting with von der Leyen and Costa.

12:20 – 12:50: Bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

13:00 – 15:30: G7 plenary session.

15:40 – 16:40: CANCELED: Bilateral meeting with U.S. President Trump.

Bilateral meeting with U.S. President Trump. 16:40 – 17:40: Bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Merz.

17:40 – 18:10: Bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Carney.

The New York Times reported that both the global economy and the war in Ukraine will be “difficult topics” at this year’s G7 Summit.

Sheinbaum pledged to defend Mexicans on both sides of the border in meeting with Trump

Sheinbaum has spoken to Trump by telephone on seven separate occasions since she became president last October. However, the meeting in Canada was to be the first time the two leaders had held face-to-face talks.

At an event in Tlaxcala on Saturday, the president had noted that she would meet with Trump “and his team” in Canada.

“You should know that we will honorably defend Mexicans here and on the other side of the border,” she said.

Sheinbaum said she would be “firm” in her meeting with Trump, but open to dialogue and committed to “seeking agreements for the well-being of our nations and people.”

She also said she would convey the message that “when we’re together we’re stronger” and that “when we respect each other we’re stronger.”

“That’s what we’re going to defend, always with our heads held high, always with valor, because we defend and represent the people of Mexico, a generous, brave, hardworking people, who work here in our country and also on the other side of the border,” Sheinbaum said.

Security, migration and trade would have been other top issues for discussion in the president’s meeting with Trump.

The number of encounters between U.S. authorities and migrants, and fentanyl seizures at the Mexico-U.S. border, have declined significantly since Trump began his second term on Jan. 20, indicating that the northward flow of migrants and fentanyl has fallen in recent months.

Earlier this month, Sheinbaum attributed the “very significant” decline in fentanyl seizures at the border to her government making fentanyl busts on “this side of the border” — including the largest bust in Mexican history last December.

United States officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have acknowledged Mexico’s cooperation on security matters, but trade remains a contentious issue between the two countries.

After a meeting last Thursday with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Sheinbaum acknowledged that there are a range of “issues” (and tensions) in the Mexico-United States relationship.

“There’s the cattle issue,” she said, referring to the United States’ suspension of livestock imports from Mexico due to the detection of New World screwworm cases in Mexican cattle.

“[There is] the issue of taxes on remittances, there is the steel and aluminum [tariff],” Sheinbaum said.

Prior to Trump’s abrupt departure from the G7 on Monday, Barthélémy Michalon, an international relations professor at the Tec. de Monterrey University, told the news website Expansión that Sheinbaum’s meeting with Trump at the G7 Summit would take place on a “stage” that would be “much less tense” than a meeting at the White House.

“We’ve been witness to receptions of political leaders there with a rather adverse environment toward the guest,” he said, referring to Trump’s meetings at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February, and with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in May.

“So [the G7 Summit provides] a way to meet with Trump without these conditions of possible hostility,” Michalon said.

Trump has called Sheinbaum a “terrific person” and a “fantastic woman,” but has also accused her of being “afraid” of Mexican drug cartels.

The White House asserted in February that “the government of Mexico has afforded safe havens for the cartels to engage in the manufacturing and transportation of dangerous narcotics, which collectively have led to the overdose deaths of hundreds of thousands of American victims.”

Sheinbaum says ‘the people of Mexico’ will accompany her on trip to Canada

In Tlaxcala on Saturday, Sheinbaum declared that “the people of Mexico” will accompany her on her trip to Canada — her third international trip as president after journeys to Brazil, to attend the G20 Summit last November, and to Honduras, to attend the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in April.

“On Monday, we’re going to a meeting to which we were invited. I use the plural because the people of Mexico are going, all of us together. When the presidenta goes to international meetings, we all go together. We’re going to honorably represent the people of Mexico,” she said.

On Monday morning, Sheinbaum shared photos to social media that showed her at the Mexico City airport and boarding her Air Canada flight to Vancouver, from where she was scheduled to travel to Calgary, Alberta, on Monday afternoon. Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente is among the Mexican officials who will be present at the G7 Summit alongside the president.

Rafael Velázquez Flores, president of the Mexican Association of International Studies, told Expansión that Sheinbaum made the “right” decision in taking up Carney’s invitation to attend the G7 Summit.

“Mexico must be present in the main global forums to take advantage of opportunities that promote the national interest,” he said.

“Not every country is invited to this [G7] meeting, so it is a privilege for Mexico,” Velázquez said.

