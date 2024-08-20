Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Sheinbaum shares infrastructure plans to support investment in Nuevo León

Sheinbaum in Nuevo León
President elect Claudia Sheinbaum unveiled a raft of new investment policies for the border state of Nuevo León. (Presidencia)

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum promised to fund and support major infrastructure projects in the northern industrial state of Nuevo León on Sunday, completing her weekend tours of all 32 states six weeks ahead of her Oct. 1 inauguration.

Sheinbaum spoke in Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León, accompanied by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Gov. Samuel García — a member of the opposition Citizens Movement (MC) party. 

Sheinbaum, García and AMLO
Sheinbaum (second from left) and Nuevo León governor Samuel García (third from left) announced the investments together on Monday. (Presidencia/Cuartoscuro)

The three were attending the annual report presented by the federally funded Youth Building for the Future (Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro) program, which provides job training for young people between 18 and 29 years old.

During her comments at the Explanada de los Heróes, outside the state Government Palace, Sheinbaum told García that the public good will outweigh politics in her administration.

“We will continue to support Nuevo León,” she said. “We’ll help Samuel build roads and fund indispensable public works that will benefit the state.”

For his part, García, whose term ends in October 2027, expressed confidence in Sheinbaum. “These next three years are going to be fantastic for Nuevo León,” he said. “The president-elect has promised to focus on four key issues: water, jobs, housing and infrastructure.”

Sheinbaum also committed to restoring passenger train service from Monterrey to the border city of Nuevo Laredo. 

“We’re going to build three new passenger lines: Pachuca-to-AIFA; Mexico City-Querétaro-Guadalajara and San Luis Potosí-Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo,” said the president-elect.

Sheinbaum gave a nod to López Obrador, as well, crediting him with restoring passenger train service two decades after such trains had been relegated to holding yards.

Since taking office in 2018, López Obrador has funded the construction of the Maya Train on the Yucatán Peninsula and the Interoceanic Train, which crosses the Isthmus of Tehuantepec from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz to Salina Cruz, Oaxaca.

With reports from El Economista, Sin Embargo, Infobae and Forbes México

