Friday, July 12, 2024
HomeNews
News

Sheinbaum to start term with 3 passenger train projects; railway sector responds

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum pointing to a presentation of a new passenger train route
President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed her plans to open three new passenger train routes by the end of her six-year term. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro) MARIO JASSO/CUARTOSCURO.COM

On Wednesday, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum unveiled her plans to build — not one, but three — new passenger train routes in Mexico based on the model of the Maya Train, which used a combination of public and private investment.

These three lines will connect Mexico City with Nuevo Laredo, Mexico City with Guadalajara and the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) with Pachuca.

Sheinbaum expects construction on the three routes to be completed before the end of her term in 2030.
Sheinbaum expects construction on the three routes to be completed before the end of her term in 2030. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

At a press conference on Monday, Sheinbaum confirmed her interest in developing new train routes, building on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s commitment to revive passenger trains across the country. 

Speaking on Wednesday, the president-elect provided further details of her plans, detailing which routes she will seek to develop and the public tender timeline. 

For two of the three routes, the passenger lines will seek to use the same rights of way currently used by private freight operators. Existing tracks will be rehabilitated or new tracks will be laid along freight lines to accommodate the passage of both.

So far, three international firms have shown interest in the public tender to build the train cars: French Alstom, Spanish Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) and Chinese CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive. 

The new passenger train routes

Mexico City to Nuevo Laredo

On Monday, Sheinbaum announced a new passenger route passing through eight states, starting in Mexico City and ending in the border city of Nuevo Laredo. Construction on the route is scheduled to begin in October and will be completed in December 2029, Sheinbaum said. 

Mexico City to Guadalajara

This train would connect Mexico City with the western city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. Sheinbaum said this line could be extended to the border city of Nogales, Sonora. Construction is also expected to begin in October and finish in May 2029. 

This route will pass through Mexico City, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Guanajuato and Jalisco, covering 581 kilometers of railway.  

AIFA to Pachuca 

This route will connect the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in México state with Pachuca, Hidalgo.

The first part of this train, which connects Buenavista station in Mexico City with the AIFA, is on track to be completed before the end of López Obrador’s term in September, as announced by the president at a press conference in May.

AIFA-Pachuca, like Buenavista-AIFA, will require new tracks to be laid. 

Mexico’s railway sector is “all aboard” 

The head of the Mexican Railway Association (AMF), Óscar del Cueto, celebrated Sheinbaum’s announcement.

In an interview with the newspaper El Economista, del Cueto said that planning three train lines — instead of the eight routes originally proposed during Sheinbaum’s campaign — shows a well-structured start for her government. However, he said that completing the routes in five years depends on the successful negotiation of right of way, which implies a complex analysis. 

Members of the AMF — including Canadian Pacific Kansas City — have carried out several technical studies to analyze the feasibility of new train projects.

With reports from Milenio, El Economista, CNN, El Financiero, and Proceso

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Three Mexico City residents in single file, crossing a rainy street carrying umbrellas.

Heavy rains continue across Mexico through Friday morning

MND Staff - 1
Mexico's rainy week continues with the National Meteorological Service forecasting heavy rains across almost all of Mexico through Thursday.
Minerva Pérez Castro in a suit and wearing a pearl necklace, posing in front of a dark-stained wood-paneled wall.

Fishing industry leader murdered in Ensenada following threats

MND Staff - 6
Fishing industry leader Minerva Pérez Castro, known for condemning illegal fishing in Baja California waters, was gunned down Monday night.
DHL worker in Mexico moving boxes on an conveyor belt in a warehouse

Announced investment in Mexico in 2024 so far totals over US $45B

MND Staff - 1
The Economy Ministry says that companies have already exceeded last year's total value of announced investments by more than US $10 billion.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC