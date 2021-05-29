Siglo 21 highway collapses where crack appeared Wednesday

It began as a narrow but long crack in the Siglo 21 highway in Michoacán on Wednesday. On Saturday, the 150-meter-long crack expanded, causing a section of the highway to collapse entirely.

Authorities suspect the collapse may be due to excessive moisture in the soil, caused by its proximity to the Francisco Mujica dam.

The highway was closed Wednesday between Santa Casilda and the Cuatro Caminos junction with the expectation that repairs would take up to 15 days. The extent of the damage today suggests the closure will be for a much longer period.

The federal Ministry of Transportation said in a Tweet Saturday afternoon that technical studies are being conducted to determine the cause of the collapse but offered no further details.

Source: Milenio (sp)