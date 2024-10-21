Monday, October 21, 2024
HomeNews
NewsNorth-Central Pacific Coast

Press freedom advocates call for stronger protections after attack on Sinaloa newspaper

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Police stand in front of the El Debate headquarters in Culiacán, Sinaloa
Gunmen attacked the offices of El Debate in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Thursday night. (Cuartoscuro)

Mexican and international press freedom organizations are calling for stronger protections for journalists in the aftermath of an armed attack on the offices of the newspaper El Debate in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The attack was followed by the kidnapping of an El Debate delivery worker in Culiacán, as the state capital finds itself in the middle of a war between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel.

A car riddled with bullet holes
The gunmen sprayed bullets at El Debate’s headquarters and parking area on Thursday. (Cuartoscuro)

Investigations into the attack are ongoing after El Debate reported on Oct. 17 that its office building and company vehicles were sprayed by gunmen who leaped out of at least two cars before hopping back in and making a quick getaway. No injuries were reported at the time.

Two days later, on Oct. 19, El Debate reported that one of their delivery workers had been kidnapped. Sergio Cárdenas Hernández, 53, was delivering newspapers in downtown Culiacán on a motorcycle when a vehicle chased him and knocked him down. He fled and hid in a nearby market, where police came to his aid and offered to take him to the hospital for injuries sustained during his fall. Instead, he asked a coworker to take him home.

While on the way to Cárdenas’s house, the colleagues were intercepted by armed civilians who threatened both workers and kidnapped Cárdenas. He has not been seen since Saturday.

Governor Rubén Rocha Moya released a public statement condemning the attack on the newspaper offices, which he called an “attempt on freedom of expression.” The governor also said his administration was working with the federal government “to address all manifestations of violence in the state.”

The family of Sergio Cárdenas called on Sinaloa Governor Rocha to guarantee a full investigation into the kidnapping.

On Friday, President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the attack on the Sinaloa newspaper, adding that the federal government is preparing a report on the ongoing violence taking place in the state capital of Culiacán, to be released on Oct. 29.

Press freedom organizations have called on Sinaloa state authorities to commit to protecting freedom of expression and develop better policies to safeguard media workers.

The international human rights organization Article 19, along with Rompe el Red de Miedo and Iniciativa Sinaloa, called for a federal investigation into the attack.

They also demanded that existing government safety programs for journalists, including the Federal Mechanism for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, guarantee the safety of workers at El Debate and other Sinaloan journalists.

The attacks on El Debate come amid a steady stream of violent incidents around the state. The most well-documented conflicts have occurred in Culiacán, the capital city.

With reports from El Debate, Infobae, La Verdad, El Universal and Línea Directa

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Sheinbaum with school children during an event to announce the scholarship

5 key points to know about Sheinbaum’s new universal scholarship program

MND Staff - 0
The new Rita Cetina Gutiérrez Universal Scholarship Program will eventually benefit 21.4 million public school students across Mexico.
Mexico's manufacturing sector

Mexico’s manufacturing sector contracts, annual growth slows to 0.5% in September

MND Staff - 0
The secondary sector contracted on a month-over-month basis in both August (-0.5%) and September (-0.1%).
Drought at the Benito Juárez dam, part of the Mexico water crisis

Mexico’s water crisis: Day Zero and the looming threat of scarcity

Nancy Moya - 1
The headlines suggest Mexico is staring down a total water shortage: But what's the truth?

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC