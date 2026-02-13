Sheinbaum casts doubt on ‘mistaken identity’ theory of Sinaloa miners’ abduction  

President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday insisted that a “thorough investigation” of the disappearance of 10 Sinaloa miners is being carried out, and that investigators do not necessarily accept the notion that the abduction was a case of mistaken identity as previously suggested.

The remains of five of the missing were discovered earlier this week in a mass grave near the site of the Concordia mine, where investigators are still working to identify the other bodies found there. A total of 14 bodies have been recovered at the site as of Friday.

During her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum responded to questions about the motive for the kidnapping, saying prosecutors are not simply taking the word of the suspects in custody who claim that the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

“The investigation involves speaking with family members, other mine workers and the mining industry to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic and regrettable incident,” she said.

Although Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said four people detained in relation to the case said the miners were mistaken for members of a rival criminal group, Sheinbaum said the possibility that the company they worked for, Vizsla Silver Corp, had been the victim of extortion or threats from criminal groups has not been ruled out.

Sheinbaum said the Federal Attorney General’s Office is conducting “an in-depth investigation,” adding that the mining industry chamber should be consulted to discover if the kidnapping was related to an extortion scheme.

In this regard, Sheinbaum speculated about the possibility that the mining company “bears some responsibility for the events.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, Vizsla insisted that it adheres to “best practices in safety and governance” and “complies with applicable Mexican and Canadian laws,” while acting in the long-term interests of Vizsla Silver and its stakeholders.

“A zero-tolerance approach is maintained toward bribery, corruption, extortion, and any form of unlawful or unethical conduct,” it said, adding that it “has made significant investments in security and risk management.”

Vizsla also said it is maintaining direct contact with affected families and is providing practical and financial assistance, as well as access to appropriate support services.

“This is an incredibly painful time for the families of our colleagues, for our team and for the community of Concordia,” company president Michael Konnert said. “We stand with the families and are doing what we can to support them, while also looking after our colleagues during this difficult period.”

Vizsla said it is cooperating fully with Mexican authorities “as their investigation and search continues,” and is “thoroughly reviewing the circumstances surrounding recent tragic events.”

