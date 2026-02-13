Friday, February 13, 2026
HomeNews
NewsNorth-Central Pacific Coast

Sheinbaum casts doubt on ‘mistaken identity’ theory of Sinaloa miners’ abduction  

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
funeral in Zacatecas for miner
Friends and relatives in the town of Sombrerete, Zacatecas, say goodby to Zacatecas-born Ignacio Salazar Flores, one of the abducted miners found dead in a mass grave. (Adolfo Vladimir / Cuartoscuro.com)

President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday insisted that a “thorough investigation” of the disappearance of 10 Sinaloa miners is being carried out, and that investigators do not necessarily accept the notion that the abduction was a case of mistaken identity as previously suggested.

The remains of five of the missing were discovered earlier this week in a mass grave near the site of the Concordia mine, where investigators are still working to identify the other bodies found there. A total of 14 bodies have been recovered at the site as of Friday.

sheinbaum at a press conference
At her daily press briefing, President Sheinbaum made it clear that her prosecutors are not simply taking the word of suspects in custody who claim that the incident was a case of mistaken identity.
(Rogelio Morales / Cuartoscuro.com)

During her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum responded to questions about the motive for the kidnapping, saying prosecutors are not simply taking the word of the suspects in custody who claim that the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

“The investigation involves speaking with family members, other mine workers and the mining industry to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic and regrettable incident,” she said.

Although Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said four people detained in relation to the case said the miners were mistaken for members of a rival criminal group, Sheinbaum said the possibility that the company they worked for, Vizsla Silver Corp, had been the victim of extortion or threats from criminal groups has not been ruled out.

Sheinbaum said the Federal Attorney General’s Office is conducting “an in-depth investigation,” adding that the mining industry chamber should be consulted to discover if the kidnapping was related to an extortion scheme.

Security Minister: Abducted miners were mistaken for members of a rival cartel faction

In this regard, Sheinbaum speculated about the possibility that the mining company “bears some responsibility for the events.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, Vizsla insisted that it adheres to “best practices in safety and governance” and “complies with applicable Mexican and Canadian laws,” while acting in the long-term interests of Vizsla Silver and its stakeholders.

“A zero-tolerance approach is maintained toward bribery, corruption, extortion, and any form of unlawful or unethical conduct,” it said, adding that it “has made significant investments in security and risk management.”

Vizsla also said it is maintaining direct contact with affected families and is providing practical and financial assistance, as well as access to appropriate support services.

“This is an incredibly painful time for the families of our colleagues, for our team and for the community of Concordia,” company president Michael Konnert said. “We stand with the families and are doing what we can to support them, while also looking after our colleagues during this difficult period.”

Vizsla said it is cooperating fully with Mexican authorities “as their investigation and search continues,” and is “thoroughly reviewing the circumstances surrounding recent tragic events.”

With reports from Animal Político, La Jornada, El País and El Imparcial

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Mexico, China hold first face-to-face trade talks since tariff dispute

MND Staff - 0
Both sides see an opportunity to deepen trade ties, but the challenges include Mexico's recent tariffs on Chinese goods and Trump's anti-China shadow looming over the USMCA renegotiations.
robot dfogs in Guadalupe, NL

Robot dog pack will guard fans at Monterrey’s World Cup stadium

MND Staff - 0
The mechanical canines won't be in physical contact with anyone, much less detain suspects, but rather provide an early-warning system so that human officers can work more efficiently.
Mexico’s Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and India’s Ambassador to Mexico Panka Sharma pose with Mexican and Indian flags

Mexico and India eye tech investment, pharma deals in push to deepen trade ties

MND Staff - 0
Science and tech took center stage at the talks, which are set to continue leading up to an in-person meeting with India's trade minister in late March.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC