State, federal forces take over policing in Guaymas, Sonora

200 personnel moved into the municipality yesterday and conducted an inspection of the local police force

More than 200 federal and state security personnel assumed policing functions in the Sonora municipality of Guaymas yesterday to reinforce security following an increase in criminal activity.

State Security Secretary Adolfo García Morales said officers with the National Gendarmerie and army personnel are aiding state police in the operation, which included a surprise inspection of the municipal police force.

Officers’ weapons were checked, patrol vehicles were searched for drugs and the identities of officers verified to ensure they were on the national police roster. Vehicles in the municipal police compound were also checked to determine if any were stolen.

Soldiers and police are conducting routine street patrols and looking for retail drug trafficking.

The operation came 10 days after a video surfaced in which municipal police officers appeared to hand over three men to individuals linked to organized crime in the beachfront community of San Carlos.

Six local police officers were relieved of their duties in connection with the incident.

The United States Consulate in the state capital Hermosillo issued a security alert July 31 for the cities of Guaymas, San Carlos and Empalme, prohibiting U.S. government personnel from traveling to them due to “violent criminal activity.”

Source: El Universal (sp), Uniradio Noticias (sp)