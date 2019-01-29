Suspect arrested in Baja journalist’s murder; warrants issued for others

A suspect has been arrested in the homicide of journalist Rafael Murúa Manríquez, who was slain in his native Mulegé, Baja California, on January 19.

State Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya told a press conference that Héctor “El Moreno” N., originally from Veracruz, had been identified as a drug trafficking plaza chief in Santa Rosalía.

De la Rosa said the suspect was one of several in the case and that all have been identified and arrest warrants have been issued for them.

Two main lines of investigation are being pursued in the murder, one regarding Murúa’s activities as a journalist and another concerning a personal dispute that arose between him and an alleged gang member after both were involved in a traffic accident.

De la Rosa also stated that Murúa’s reports regarding the threats he received in 2017 and 2018 are also being investigated.

The most recent of those reports was made just over two months ago when Murúa denounced harassment and threats after writing comments that were critical of the administration of Mulegé Mayor Felipe Prado Bautista.

On November 14 he wrote that he had learned through a municipal official that there was a plan to kill him.

After the Attorney General gave his update on the investigation, Mayor Prado celebrated the progress achieved and said he was fully disposed to collaborate and, if necessary, would step down as mayor.

Murúa, 34, operated a local web portal called Radio Kashana and lived in Santa Rosalía.

