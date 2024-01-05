A man was stabbed in the neck and head during an argument at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) early Thursday, authorities said.

A 26-year-old Mexican man was arrested after the early morning attack, while his victim, a Venezuelan national, was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

According to the AICM, an argument between two passengers broke out in the airline counters section of Terminal 2 at around 2:45 a.m. The airport said that a Mexican man subsequently attacked a Venezuelan man with a knife.

The Mexico City Security Ministry (SSC) said in a statement that police arrested the alleged aggressor, who had blood on his hands and was in possession of a knife measuring 25 centimeters.

The SSC said that police immediately requested medical assistance for the Venezuelan man and that AICM paramedics found that he had one wound to the neck and another to the head.

It said that the suspect was turned over to the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, whose officials first took him to a specialist toxicology hospital and later to another hospital for treatment for a wound on his hand.

However, the suspect “refused to be treated,” the SSC said.

Neither the AICM nor the SSC mentioned the cause of the argument between the two men.

Police spoke with the victim’s wife, also a Venezuelan national, but the SSC statement only said that she requested help and reported that her husband had been attacked.

The Navy has been in charge of security at the AICM since 2022 and has had complete control of the airport since last year.

Other incidents of violence have occurred at and near the airport, including a shooting in the Terminal 2 parking lot last August in which police wounded three people.

In another incident last August, an Indian man was killed on the Viaducto freeway by criminals who were aware that he had just changed US $10,000 at an AICM currency exchange.

