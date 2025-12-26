Sheinbaum: Tamaulipas immigration agents caught on camera demanding bribes have been fired

Two immigration agents were fired earlier this week after being filmed allegedly extorting returning migrants at the Matamoros, Tamaulipas, border crossing in northeastern Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the dismissal of the agents after a video circulating on social media appeared to show they were soliciting money from migrants entering Mexico from the United States. “We immediately asked the Interior Ministry and the director of the National Migration Institute to review the case,” Sheinbaum said, adding that the suspects were immediately suspended and an investigation had begun.

Sergio Salomón Céspedes, head of the National Migration Institute (INM), condemned the acts disseminated on the video.

“The president’s instructions are very clear: humane treatment of our migrant heroes and heroines and not an ounce of tolerance for corruption and abuse of power,” he said.

Cespedes said the corresponding complaints have been filed with the Federal Attorney General’s Office against the two officials involved and anyone else who may be responsible.

According to the INM, the events allegedly occurred on Dec. 16 at the offices of the “Puerta México” International Bridge in Matamoros. The agents engaged in what the INM described as “irregular acts” against Mexican nationals.

Since January, Sheinbaum has championed government programs such as “Mexico Embraces You” (“Mexico te abraza”) for returning migrants. In recent months, the president has promoted programs designed to welcome approximately 1 million Mexican nationals expected to arrive during the December-January holiday season.

One program designed to help migrants safely travel to visit family during the holidays involves escorted caravans. Officials expect 80,000 vehicles to participate in the caravan program which began on Nov. 28 and will be active through Jan. 8.

Since being appointed INM director eight months ago, Céspedes has been praised for improving the agency’s performance by adjusting and standardizing procedures and protocols across its 32 offices.

🔴 Ya se investiga el actuar de dos agentes de Migración en las oficinas del Puente Internacional “Puerta México”, en Matamoros, #Tamaulipas. Los hechos ocurrieron el 16 de diciembre, cuando los agentes presuntamente exigían dinero a connacionales para permitirles cruzar el… pic.twitter.com/sEn2i8NCZj — Fuerza Informativa Azteca (@AztecaNoticias) December 21, 2025

The agency also established, publicized and is presently managing designated telephone lines for reporting extortion, abuse of authority and mistreatment by its officials.

Sheinbaum said more will be done to address corruption by public officials.

“We are going to create a system for all cases in which there are reports of any act of corruption in any government institution,” Sheinbaum said on Monday, adding that the idea is to allow anyone to report irregularities and ensure immediate follow-up.

With reports from Aristegui Noticias, Infobae and El Universal