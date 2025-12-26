Friday, December 26, 2025
HomeNews
NewsNorthern Border Zone

Sheinbaum: Tamaulipas immigration agents caught on camera demanding bribes have been fired

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A customs agent gestures in a blurry video screenshot
The video of the alleged bribe demands that raced through social media was blurry visually but the audio was clear enough to lead to the prompt firing of the two officials. (Social media screenshot)

Two immigration agents were fired earlier this week after being filmed allegedly extorting returning migrants at the Matamoros, Tamaulipas, border crossing in northeastern Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the dismissal of the agents after a video circulating on social media appeared to show they were soliciting money from migrants entering Mexico from the United States. “We immediately asked the Interior Ministry and the director of the National Migration Institute to review the case,” Sheinbaum said, adding that the suspects were immediately suspended and an investigation had begun.

President Sheinbaum
After becoming aware of the incriminating videos, President Sheinbaum announced the dismissal of the two immigration agents implicated and promised a new protocol for filing corruption complaints. (Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro.com)

Sergio Salomón Céspedes, head of the National Migration Institute (INM), condemned the acts disseminated on the video. 

“The president’s instructions are very clear: humane treatment of our migrant heroes and heroines and not an ounce of tolerance for corruption and abuse of power,” he said.

Cespedes said the corresponding complaints have been filed with the Federal Attorney General’s Office against the two officials involved and anyone else who may be responsible.

According to the INM, the events allegedly occurred on Dec. 16 at the offices of the “Puerta México” International Bridge in Matamoros. The agents engaged in what the INM described as “irregular acts” against Mexican nationals.

Since January, Sheinbaum has championed government programs such as “Mexico Embraces You” (“Mexico te abraza”) for returning migrants. In recent months, the president has promoted  programs designed to welcome approximately 1 million Mexican nationals expected to arrive during the December-January holiday season.

One program designed to help migrants safely travel to visit family during the holidays involves escorted caravans. Officials expect 80,000 vehicles to participate in the caravan program which began on Nov. 28 and will be active through Jan. 8.

Since being appointed INM director eight months ago, Céspedes has been praised for improving the agency’s performance by adjusting and standardizing procedures and protocols across its 32 offices.

The agency also established, publicized and is presently managing designated telephone lines for reporting extortion, abuse of authority and mistreatment by its officials.

Sheinbaum said more will be done to address corruption by public officials.

“We are going to create a system for all cases in which there are reports of any act of corruption in any government institution,” Sheinbaum said on Monday, adding that the idea is to allow anyone to report irregularities and ensure immediate follow-up.

With reports from Aristegui Noticias, Infobae and El Universal

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Three dogs sit in front of the pyramid of Chichén Itzá

The top México mágico moments of 2025: Mystical eagles, stargazing pups and a killer granny

MND Staff - 0
As the year winds to a close, we take a look back at the quirky, bizarre and inspiring stories that captured Mexico's imagination in 2025.
Riders wait as an orange Mexico City Metro train pulls into the station

The Metro in 2025: The art, commerce and commuters who defined Mexico City’s subway this year

MND Staff - 0
Chief staff writer Peter Davies' 2025 deep dive into the Metro highlights the music, street art, archaeological relics and myriad products for sale beneth the streets of Mexico City.
huachicol

Mexico’s year in review: The 10 biggest news and politics stories of 2025

MND Staff - 1
The past year came with no shortage of challenges and contrasts for Mexico, from major floods and record rain to turf wars and trade discussions. These are the 10 stories that most impacted the national dialogue in 2025.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC