The MND News Quiz of the Week: August 30th

By MND Plus
What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Which Mexican creature is currently lighting up the Burning Man festival in Nevada?
A statue at Burning Man

Which Mexican racing driver was announced by the Cadillac team for the 2026 F1 World Championship?

Pop star Selena Gomez has a new, Mexican inspired beauty line. What Mexican product has inspired her latest venture?

Mexico's sport teams are champions again — this time in Baseball. What tournament did they win?
kids in baseball uniform holding flag

The city of Acapulco has unveiled a brand new public transport network. What is it?
Going to Acapulco? Keep a low profile.

Which business mogul was recently spotted in Coyoacán?

Filming took place in Mexico City for which upcoming Hollywood blockbuster?

In a fit of political drama, what shocking event took place in the Mexican Senate this week?
Mexican senators sitting in session with placards with slogans in Spanish in front of their seats.

Mexican and Californian scientists have teamed up. Why?
Woman scientist in a white lab coat in a laboratory, looking into a microscope

President Claudia Sheinbaum has a gift to give one lucky Mexican. What is it?
Sheinbaum mañanera 25 August 2025

MND Tutor | Quinceañera

Discover a Mexican coming-of-age story and learn Spanish at the same time in the latest instalment of our educational language program.
bundled up people

Tired of the heat? The first cold front of the season is on its way

The northeastern part of the country will probably be experiencing a late-summer cold snap, but much of the rest of the country can expect heat and rain.
Sheinbaum and Brazil Vice President Geraldo Alckmin sit at a long table with bureaucrats in front of Mexican and Brazilian flags

Mexico and Brazil’s big trade summit yields small deals as allies pull the Latin American giants in separate directions

U.S. tariffs are reshaping Mexico's relationship with Brazil. But despite a desire to strengthen ties, Mexico remains firmly in camp USMCA while Brazil answers to Mercosur.
