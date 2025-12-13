Saturday, December 13, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: December 13th

By MND Plus
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

The New York Times named which Mexican politician amongst the 'most stylish people of 2025'?

Which global soccer star will play in an exhibition game in Mexico City in March?
Estadio Azteca

Northern Yucatán's tallest pyramid, Nohoch Mul, is once again climbable for the public. Where is it?
Nohoch Mul pyramid at Coba archeological site in Quintana Roo featuring narrow vertical steps on the facade

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again threatened Mexico with tariffs. What sparked the latest round of disagreements?
Sheinbaum and Trump

The biggest concert tour in the world rocks into Mexico City this week. Who's performing?

Which automotive giant is planning a major expansion of its Mexican operations?
A Ram 2500 moves along the production line in a factory

A new law criminalizes the sale of what product, with up to 8 years of jail time?

Residents of central Mexico City were surprised at midnight on Wednesday this week, when what happened?
Torre Reforma and other skyscrapers along Paseo de la Reforma in CDMX

Which Mexican wonder made it onto the BBC's Top 20 World Destinations list?
Coastal hills and a golf coarse in Loreto, Baja California Sur

The Nuevo Laredo International Wastewater Treatment Plant in Mexico seen across the Rio Grande from Laredo.

Inside the binational effort to clean up the Rio Grande

Martha Pskowski, Inside Climate News - 1
Nuevo Laredo used to dump millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Rio Grande daily. Now the city is cleaning up its act, thanks to a determined mayor with support on both sides of the border.
Tourists swim and lounge on the beach in front of Puerto Vallarta hotels and condos

Despite court ruling, Puerto Vallarta plans to apply a modified foreign tourist tax

MND Staff - 3
Municipal authorities are sure they have addressed the concerns of the Supreme Court, which had tossed out the tax law as vague and unconstitutional.
scene of parachutist landing

American skydiver unhurt after awkward landing in downtown Mexico City 

MND Staff - 2
The 36-year-old reportedly jumped out of a small plane after midnight Tuesday, aiming for the Historic Center. He ended up landing a block from the Alameda and Bellas Artes.
