The MND News Quiz of the Week: November 15th
Following Mexico’s lead, US sanctions cartel-linked casinos across Mexico
A joint operation between the two countries has shuttered gambling houses in Ensenada, Nogales, Mazatlán and other cities, leaving them cut off from global financial system.
US Secretary of State Rubio rules out unilateral military action in Mexico
The secretary's comments seemed timed to quell media reports claiming the U.S. has imminent plans to take unilateral action in Mexico against the cartels.
The Gulf of California is getting hotter. What does that mean for the people and fish that live there?
In a new study, Mexican scientists found that species are disappearing from "the world's aquarium," impacting ecosystems and the fishers who depend on them.
