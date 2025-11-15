Saturday, November 15, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: November 15th

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Schools in the states of Puebla and Hidalgo switched to online learning this week. Why?
Kids using AI at IMI school in Mexico.

170,000 people filled Mexico City's Zócalo on Saturday night. What were they there for?
Mexico City zocalo from above

Which cell phone provider announced they were leaving the Mexican market this week?
Moblie screen with closup of WhatsApp menu and background images.

Sinaloa athlete Juan Martín "Shutama" Díaz Martínez won bronze in California this week. What sport was he participating in?
Mexican flag

The Tec de Monterrey university is joining a consortium of Spanish universities for a new project. What will they research?
Tec de Monterrey facade

Tabasco's controversial Dos Bocas oil refinery is finally getting to work. How much did production levels rise by during the month of September?
Olmeca refinery

What did archaeologists discover in the middle of Tabasco state?
Analizing crocodile remains. Photo by Mirsa Islas

Which automotive giant has revived plans to open an EV facility in Mexico?
Blue hatchback cars on an assembly line traveling upward

Which politician announced that their country does not intend to take unilateral military action in Mexico?

Which money-laundering establishment(s) did Mexico and the U.S. team up to shut down this week?

Sillouetted people sit at glowing neon slot machines

Following Mexico’s lead, US sanctions cartel-linked casinos across Mexico

MND Staff - 2
A joint operation between the two countries has shuttered gambling houses in Ensenada, Nogales, Mazatlán and other cities, leaving them cut off from global financial system.
Marco Rubio in Canada

US Secretary of State Rubio rules out unilateral military action in Mexico

MND Staff - 5
The secretary's comments seemed timed to quell media reports claiming the U.S. has imminent plans to take unilateral action in Mexico against the cartels.
A school of fish swim past a coral reef in Cabo Pulmo National Park, Baja California Sur

The Gulf of California is getting hotter. What does that mean for the people and fish that live there?

Gonzalo Ortuño López, Mongabay - 1
In a new study, Mexican scientists found that species are disappearing from "the world's aquarium," impacting ecosystems and the fishers who depend on them.
