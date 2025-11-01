Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomeNews
NewsQuizzes

The MND News Quiz of the Week: November 1st

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Who won Sunday's Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix?
A Formula 1 race car drives in front of a sign reading Mexico City

A Mexican court has ruled that the Uber rideshare app can legally operate where?
cell phone with Uber

European soccer star and UNAM Pumas player Aaron Ramsey has lost something. What?

The new Mexico City-Querétaro railway is taking an expected detour. Why?
A modern blue and black locomotive of the Ferrocarril del Istmo de Tehuantepec is stopped at a station platform. The side of the train is prominently branded with the "Gobierno de México" logo, signifying its role in the Interoceanic Corridor infrastructure project.

Farming protestors have ended a national protest over corn prices. How much will one ton of corn now cost?
A hand with closely cut fingernails holding an ear of white corn with part of the husk still on the cob close to the camera, above several unshucked ears of corn on a surface.

November 1st sees a strange competition take place in Querétaro state. What are contestants doing?

Good news for the Vaquita, the world's most endangered mammal, as populations have risen in the last 12 months. How many have been spotted in the wild?
Vaquita

There were big delays at Mexico City's AICM airport this week. Why?
Aerial view of Terminal 2 of Mexico City International Airport T2 CDMX.

What Mexican foods did Rosalía try at La Casa de Toño this week?
Rosalía waves a Mexican flag.

What ancient farming method was recently designated a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System by the FAO?
Metepantle

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Rescued children disembarking

Mexican Navy rescues 28 children being transported at sea near Topolobampo

MND Staff - 2
Details of the incident are scarce, including whether they were being trafficked, where they were heading, and even where they were first discovered.
SAT building

US Chamber of Commerce takes aim at Mexico’s tax agency ahead of USMCA review

MND Staff - 6
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the SAT's "aggressive and inconsistent tax enforcement practices" have created uncertainty and increased costs for U.S. businesses.
illegal logging

Profepa cracks down on illegal logging in Michoacán butterfly reserve

MND Staff - 3
By cutting down naturally occurring oaks and firs in favor of cash crops like avocados and limes, the culprits altered the microclimates that protect the migrating monarch butterflies.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC