The MND News Quiz of the Week: November 7th
Trump’s immigration crackdown could have a silver lining for Mexico: A counterpoint
As residents of Mexican origin consider leaving the United States and moving to Mexico, is there as much opportunity for returnees as both sides claim, asks María Meléndez?
Israel credits Mexico with foiling Iran’s plot to kill its ambassador
The assassination plot using terrorists recruited from Venezuela was reportedly in the planning stages since last year and was meant to be carried out during the summer.
Gulf of California killer whales have learned to hunt great white sharks and tear out their livers
The organs of great whites, relatively newcomers to the Gulf, turn out to be a rich source of nutrients for the longer established orcas, as scientists have recently discovered.
