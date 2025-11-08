Saturday, November 8, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: November 7th

In positive news for a country that has suffered from severe drought, Central Mexico's reservoirs are now at almost 100% capacity. When was the last time this happened?
The Valle de Bravo dam, with a full reservoir behind it

Which Latin American country broke off diplomatic relations with Mexico this week?
Diplomats from Pacific Alliance countries.

...and which caused a stir over their treatment of Miss Mexico at the upcoming Miss World beauty pageant?
A screenshot shows Miss Universe pageant candidates walking out of a room

Celaya's massive Honda auto factory has shut down temporarily. Why?
Honda

6 months after a fatal collision with the Brooklyn Bridge, Mexico's Naval sailing ship has returned to service. What is the ship called?
Mexxican training chip Cuautémoc

México State and Nuevo León led the way in economic growth this year. Which other state joined them at the top of the rankings?
If applied to Mexico auto exports, the new tariff would violate the USMCA, which lays out extensive rules of origin for the parts included in vehicles built in North America.

Five years after declaring bankruptcy, which Mexican business icon has gone public?

Cruise season is in full swing in Mazatlán. How many ships are expected to dock in November?
Cruise ship docked in Mazatlán

What unwelcome guest has returned to the shores of Cancún?
Cancún beach

Israel has credited Mexico for its help this week. What did Mexico help with?

