Saturday, October 11, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: October 11th

By MND Plus
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Mexico's new "Pay de Limón" bill will bring harsher penalties for people guilty of what crime?
PAN Senator Lilly Téllez made her case during the senate vote to authorize the arrival of 10 U.S. soldiers to provide training to Mexican marines.

Mexico's Caribbean coast is shrinking every year. How much beach is it losing on average?
Tulum beachfront

Citigroup is selling it's stake in Banamex. Who's buying?
Only two buyers plan to submit bids for Citibanamex, which Citi Group hopes to sell.

Which Mexican singer has just launched their own tequila brand?
Barrels of surplus tequila sit in storage

...keeping with our musical theme: Jalisco rocker Fher Olvera has been presented with a custom guitar by which legendary luthier?
Mexican rock band Maná

Mexico are through to the quarter finals of the U20 FIFA World Cup. Who will they face for a spot in the semi final?
Soccer fans yell out the popular 'Eh puto' chant.

Which Mexican bank has been liquidated by regulators, after accusations of money laundering?
Payment of electricity through a CFE ATM machine

Which city is set to host the 10th World Forum of Mexican Gastronomy?

New recycling rules are coming to Mexico City in 2026. What are they?
Residents also complained that some businesses left large piles of trash on the sidewalk.

Thursday saw rain in 31 of Mexico's 32 states. In which state did it not rain?

A giant 2026 World Cup ball was installed at the Terminal 2 entrance of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) this week.

Mexico’s week in review: CIBanco collapse and Banamex bid shake financial sector

MND Staff - 0
Other headlines included several positive developments in the Sheinbaum administration's fight against violent crime and tax evasion.
trash

Mexico City’s new waste management strategy will require trash separation starting Jan. 1

MND Staff - 2
The plan seeks to get 50% of the city's waste either recycled or reused, an ambitious goal given that only 15% of the capital's 6,400 tonnes of daily trash is separated correctly.
albañil

Job creation was up 28% in September, but still down 27% for the year

MND Staff - 0
The sluggish job growth reflects a decline in the number of companies offering formal employment, coupled with the fact that the IMSS job report does not include the informal sector.
