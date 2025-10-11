The MND News Quiz of the Week: October 11th
Mexico’s week in review: CIBanco collapse and Banamex bid shake financial sector
Other headlines included several positive developments in the Sheinbaum administration's fight against violent crime and tax evasion.
Mexico City’s new waste management strategy will require trash separation starting Jan. 1
The plan seeks to get 50% of the city's waste either recycled or reused, an ambitious goal given that only 15% of the capital's 6,400 tonnes of daily trash is separated correctly.
Job creation was up 28% in September, but still down 27% for the year
The sluggish job growth reflects a decline in the number of companies offering formal employment, coupled with the fact that the IMSS job report does not include the informal sector.
