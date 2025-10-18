Saturday, October 18, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: October 18th

A lawsuit in Sonora aims to protect the 'right to life' for a native population in the region. Who is suing?
Puerto Vallarta's iconic pirate ship sank last week. What was it called?
Mexico's U20 side were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup last week, but who was their teenage star player?
Tiny Tlaxcala state has set a new Guinness World Record. What for?
Despite tariff challenges, Mexico has become the largest exporter of what commodity to the United States?
Mexico City is facing rising rents. How much is the average cost of an apartment in the capital today?

Shanghai's Yongmaotai corporation has invested US $63 million in a new Coahuila factory. What do they produce?
Which city is currently hosting an International Film Festival?

Cyclist Isaac del Toro is now officially a top 3 endurance cyclist. What race did he win this week?
The cost of visiting Mexico's major archaeological sites is going up. How much will entry now cost foreign visitors?
Congress’s lower house raises fees on tourist and residency visas

MND Staff - 2
The fee hike on foreigners is accompanied by higher entry prices for everyone to museums and archaeological sites, and tax boosts on soda and electrolyte drinks.
A baby jaguar cub sits in dappled sunlight

Oaxaca sanctuary welcomes Yazu the jaguar cub, a sign of hope for the species

MND Staff - 2
The one-month-old kitten can look forward to spending his early years in a nature simulator with no human contact, learning enough about survival in the wild to eventually be released.
trash from floods

A week after Mexico’s floods, the death toll is at 72 and dozens remain missing

MND Staff - 5
Mudslides and damaged bridges have left several regions isolated, particularly in the states of Hidalgo and Veracruz, with 127 towns still virtually inaccessible.
