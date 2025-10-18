The MND News Quiz of the Week: October 18th
Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Congress’s lower house raises fees on tourist and residency visas
The fee hike on foreigners is accompanied by higher entry prices for everyone to museums and archaeological sites, and tax boosts on soda and electrolyte drinks.
Oaxaca sanctuary welcomes Yazu the jaguar cub, a sign of hope for the species
The one-month-old kitten can look forward to spending his early years in a nature simulator with no human contact, learning enough about survival in the wild to eventually be released.
A week after Mexico’s floods, the death toll is at 72 and dozens remain missing
Mudslides and damaged bridges have left several regions isolated, particularly in the states of Hidalgo and Veracruz, with 127 towns still virtually inaccessible.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity