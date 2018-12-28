A bus carrying tourists from Puebla was attacked by thieves yesterday in Chiapas.

Police said the bus was traveling on the Ocosingo-Palenque highway when six balaclava-clad individuals carrying firearms forced it to stop.

Four of them boarded the bus and began shattering windows and threatening the passengers with their guns.

They took their phones, cameras and cash and fled the scene.

The tourists reported the theft upon their arrival in San Cristóbal de las Casas.

They had planned to spend three days traveling around the state but changed their mind after the incident, cutting their trip short and heading back home.

The highway is known for such attacks. Tour companies began traveling in convoys during Holy Week last year after 25 German tourists and their guides were robbed.

Source: Reforma (sp)