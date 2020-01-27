Time for Mexico to unite and move forward: AMLO

It’s time for Mexicans to unite and move the country forward rather than play partisan politics, President López Obrador declared on Sunday at an event in the central square of Monterrey, Nuevo León.

“We’re seeking the unity of the whole country, we’re not going around fighting,” he told attendees, adding that when the next election campaign comes “everyone can clutch to their [preferred] party” but now is not the time for that.

“All of us together have to take our beloved country forward,” López Obrador said.

The president’s remarks came at the end of a weekend tour of Nuevo León and Coahuila, where he assessed the implementation of the federal government’s social programs.

López Obrador heaped praised on the people of the former state, asserting in the Monterrey macroplaza that they are “hard-working, enterprising” and have always been an “example” for other Mexicans.

“I’m taking everyone into account, from the poorest to the richest,” he said.

“[You’re] always concerned about the development of the state and the country. Long live Nuevo León,” López Obrador said to a supportive crowd.

The response wasn’t as warm for Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, who was met with hissing and booing when he took the microphone.

“I know that many of you are here to welcome the president. I am, too. . . and I want to say that I dared to compete for the presidency but I acknowledge the victory of the president, who was capable of persuading the majority of Mexicans,” said the governor who only attracted 5% support in the 2018 presidential election.

El Bronco, as Rodríguez is commonly known, also offered his support for López Obrador’s call for unity.

“. . .Politics in Mexico has to change and I’m with you. Politics is not about dividing [people] or confrontation,” he said.

Source: Milenio (sp)