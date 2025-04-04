Totalplay announces new bandwidth limits, prompting a consumer watchdog warning

On Thursday, internet provider Totalplay took a step back from a plan to institute bandwidth limits after the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) warned users about the company’s new terms of use.

The revised policy, which was set to go into effect April 15, granted all TotalPlay users symmetrical internet, allowing them to both upload and download content at maximum speed. While this feature was previously available in the company’s business plan, offering speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes, residential packages had only received temporary and limited access to these conditions.

Shortly after announcing the policy, TotalPlay revealed that the package would also include a “fair use policy” that imposed bandwidth limits according to the contracted package, with additional charges applied if those limits were exceeded.

Following users’ complaints about the new measures on social media, Profeco issued a press release reminding consumers that contracts can’t be modified once signed.

“[…] under no circumstances, may providers modify the conditions originally agreed upon in their membership contracts,” Profeco said, “although these modifications could be considered a benefit for consumers, providers must respect the terms that consumers initially agreed to.”

After Profeco’s statement, TotalPlay released a clarification on its official X account, saying that the new terms of use were causing “a lot of confusion on social media” and that customers could opt out of the new plan.

“Rest assured, if this benefit is not of interest to you, we will return your internet to the same characteristics as it is today,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, business tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of TotalPlay — as well as TV Azteca, Banco Azteca and Elektra — and who frequently finds himself in the middle of controversies, responded to complaints on his official X account.

“Have I ever let you down?” he wrote. “Give me a chance.”

Then he went on to advise users to try the new symmetrical internet package for a month to discover its benefits, or choose one of two options: go back to their original package or cancel their contract. He further added that the “fair use policy” only affects those who resell TotalPlay’s service.

¿Alguna vez les he quedado mal? TotalPlay es el mejor servicio de internet del país y yo soy un defensor del libre mercado. Denme chance, yo les voy a resolver, no se preocupen, eso si, primero déjenme explicarles en un video, lo que quiero hacer, por qué y si no les gusta pues… https://t.co/mhFXaU9LRW — Don Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) April 3, 2025

TotalPlay’s competitors, including Megacable, Telmex, Telnor and Izzi, also offer symmetrical connections through fiber optic intenet, each with different speed and pricing options.

Immediately after Profeco’s statement, Telmex took the opportunity to post on X advertising its product.

“Browse unlimitedly, upload and download, always for the same price,” highlighting that the company would not change its packages and would keep its original rates.

With reports from El Universal and Xataka