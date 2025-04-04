Friday, April 4, 2025
Totalplay announces new bandwidth limits, prompting a consumer watchdog warning

MND Staff
By MND Staff
A modem with the TotalPlay internet logo
Under the new policy, TotalPlay's customers would receive symmetrical internet, a plus for video calls and livestreaming — but there's a catch in the fine print. (Technitech/Unsplash)

On Thursday, internet provider Totalplay took a step back from a plan to institute bandwidth limits after the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) warned users about the company’s new terms of use.

The revised policy, which was set to go into effect April 15, granted all TotalPlay users symmetrical internet, allowing them to both upload and download content at maximum speed. While this feature was previously available in the company’s business plan, offering speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes, residential packages had only received temporary and limited access to these conditions.

Two women stand at a booth labelled, "Profeco, consumer watchdog agency," in Spanish, outside a store
After the TotalPlay announcement, consumer watchdog Profeco reminded consumers that businesses must respect the terms of their clients’ original contracts. (Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar/Cuartoscuro)

Shortly after announcing the policy, TotalPlay revealed that the package would also include a “fair use policy” that imposed bandwidth limits according to the contracted package, with additional charges applied if those limits were exceeded.

Following users’ complaints about the new measures on social media, Profeco issued a press release reminding consumers that contracts can’t be modified once signed.

“[…] under no circumstances, may providers modify the conditions originally agreed upon in their membership contracts,” Profeco said, “although these modifications could be considered a benefit for consumers, providers must respect the terms that consumers initially agreed to.”

After Profeco’s statement, TotalPlay released a clarification on its official X account, saying that the new terms of use were causing “a lot of confusion on social media” and that customers could opt out of the new plan.

“Rest assured, if this benefit is not of interest to you, we will return your internet to the same characteristics as it is today,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, business tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of TotalPlay — as well as TV Azteca, Banco Azteca and Elektra — and who frequently finds himself in the middle of controversies, responded to complaints on his official X account.

“Have I ever let you down?” he wrote. “Give me a chance.”

Then he went on to advise users to try the new symmetrical internet package for a month to discover its benefits, or choose one of two options: go back to their original package or cancel their contract. He further added that the “fair use policy” only affects those who resell TotalPlay’s service.

TotalPlay’s competitors, including Megacable, Telmex, Telnor and Izzi,  also offer symmetrical connections through fiber optic intenet, each with different speed and pricing options.

Immediately after Profeco’s statement, Telmex took the opportunity to post on X advertising its product.

“Browse unlimitedly, upload and download, always for the same price,” highlighting that the company would not change its packages and would keep its original rates.

With reports from El Universal and Xataka

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum stands at the presidential podium looking out at an audience off-camera with her fist raised and her mouth open as if cheering. Behind her is a wall with the words in Spanish: Plan Mexico, Strenghtening the Economy and Well-Being, Mexico City April 3, 2025.

Sheinbaum unveils an even more ambitious version of her transformative Plan México

MND Staff - 16
Sheinbaum said the projects she announced as part of Plan México will bring about more well-paid employment, less poverty and inequality, greater investment and production and more innovation.
A clear-cut strip of land cuts through the jungle along the Maya Train route in Yucatán

Government promises restoration plan for Maya Train environmental damage

MND Staff - 1
Government officials said the track's builders will be responsible for funding a restoration effort that includes reforestation and improving natural migration corridors.
Cans of Cororna Extra beer lying on a bed of large ice cubes

Trump announces new US tariffs on Mexican… beer

MND Staff - 15
Mexico didn't end up on Donald Trump's "liberation day" list of enemy countries, although the U.S. did impose tariffs on a surprising Mexican item: beer in cans.

