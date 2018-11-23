Two dead after Thursday’s aggression in Tomatlán

News

A truck driver was killed when gangsters hijacked his vehicle to use as a roadblock

The death toll after a confrontation between armed civilians and marines yesterday in Tomatlán, Jalisco, has risen to two — one innocent bystander and a suspected aggressor.

Mayor José Luis Tello García said the clash began at about 8:00am when five blockades were erected almost simultaneously at different points and gunfire erupted between suspected members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and navy marines.

The first casualty was a soft drink delivery truck driver who died when armed civilians hijacked his truck and shot the young man in the head after he was forced out of his vehicle.

The truck was set on fire and used as a roadblock.

The second victim has not been identified but the marines believe he was one of the gangsters involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, the clash brought life in Tomatlán to a standstill. People chose to stay at home yesterday morning, and stores remained closed until the afternoon.

At least two educational institutions, the Coastal University Center and the preparatory schools run by the University of Guadalajara, said classes were suspended until Monday.

Tomatlán is the home of a military base but that appeared to be no deterrent for those who instigated the events.

The region is CJNG territory. Three years ago, an army helicopter was shot down 120 kilometers away in Villa Purificación.

