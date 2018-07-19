U19 football team makes history with big win over US

News

Mexico celebrates its football win yesterday over the US.

Mexico advances to the final for the first time

Mexico’s under-19 football team made history twice yesterday by winning a berth in the final and by beating the United States team to get there at the 2018 IFAF U19 World Championship.

Both were a first for the Mexican squad and stunned the international football community, said a report by American Football International (AFI).

Mexico won 33-6 before a crowd of 15,000 at Mexico City’s University Olympic Stadium after losing 55-0 and 49-14 in two previous meetings. Mexico’s 33 points were the most ever allowed by a U.S. team at a U19 World Championship tournament.

After a two-touchdown performance by running back Julio Hurtado and excellent defense, Mexico took the lead and never let up, said a report by AFI Review. The team had a 23-0 halftime lead, shocking Team USA and delighting the crowd.

Mexico goes up against Canada in the final on Sunday, also at the Olympic Stadium.

Yesterday’s game was the second big win for a Mexican football team in the last month. Mexico won its third consecutive title June 24 at the World University Championships in China. No other country has won the tournament since it began in 2014.

