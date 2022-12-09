Friday, December 9, 2022
 
HomeNews
News

UNAM announces Mexico’s first national school of forensic science

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A forensic worker cordons off the scene of a double homicide in Morelos, in December 2021.
A forensic worker cordons off the scene of a double homicide in Morelos, in December 2021. (Margarito Pérez Retana)

Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM) has approved the creation of the country’s first school of forensic science, stating that it will be a leader in advancing the field in Mexico and contribute to the delivery of justice with more robust scientific evidence.

In a statement, the UNAM explained that the National School of Forensic Sciences (ENaCiF) would strengthen the identity of its existing bachelor’s degree in forensic sciences, currently run by the Faculty of Medicine, and provide more pathways for students to enter the field.

The existing undergraduate program is currently on its seventh generation of students, of whom 92 have already graduated. They have gone on to work for a wide range of bodies in the fields of justice and human rights, including the National Commission for Missing People, the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims and the Attorney General’s Office, among others.

Alongside transferring this undergraduate program to the ENaCiF, the UNAM outlined a nine-year plan to strengthen the teaching of forensic science. This will start by doubling enrollment on the Bachelor of Forensic Sciences program and launching a job placement program to help graduates enter the field. It will also create a postgraduate program to certify forensic professionals, with a variety of remote and hybrid learning options to give greater flexibility.

Over the long term, the new school will allow students to specialize in one of three career paths. These are yet to be defined, but could include Human Identification, Public Security and Criminal Policy, and Forensic Audit. The ENaCiF will also promote collaboration with social, legal, scientific and political institutions around the country, fostering a multidisciplinary approach to forensic investigations.

In its statement, the UNAM emphasized that forensic science has become indispensable to the administration of justice and assured that the ENaCiF would help meet the growth in demand for forensic investigation professionals in Mexico.

A year ago, the federal government admitted that Mexico faced a “forensic crisis,” with an estimated 52,000 unidentified bodies in common graves and morgues and more than 95,000 missing people. The authorities’ lack of capacity to investigate the epidemic of deaths and disappearances related to organized crime has meant much of the burden falls on victims’ families, search groups and non-governmental organizations.

A report by Fundar, released last week, found that a lack of budget transparency and funding for forensic activities, particularly at state level, is a leading factor behind the forensic crisis in Mexico. However, it also highlighted a lack of trained of personnel — an issue that the UNAM’s new education program will seek to address.

With reports from Reporte Indigo and Publimetro

Worker handpaints an ornament at the Castillo de la Esfera ornament factory in Chignahuapan, Puebla, Mexico

Photo essay: in this Puebla factory, Christmas magic is made

Joseph Sorrentino - 0
Chignahuapan's known as a "Christmas town" for its many ornament factories. We take you inside The Ornament Castle, which makes them by hand.
Vote over constitutional reform to electoral process in Mexico's Lower House of Congress

Electoral constitutional reform blocked, but AMLO’s “plan B” passes

MND Staff - 0
The president's electoral reform bill failed in the Lower House, but he got many elements through anyway with a version needing fewer votes.
Candidates to become Mexican Supreme Court chief justice in 2022, left to right: Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, Yasmín Esquivel Mossa, Alberto Pérez Dayán, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena and Javier Laynez Potisek

5 ministers announce candidacy for chief justice of Supreme Court

MND Staff - 0
The candidates are all current justices of the Mexican Supreme Court. Find out the basics of who they are and what issues matter to them.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

COMMUNITY  GUIDELINES

SUBMISSIONS

Privacy Policy

Subscribe

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Mexico News Daily