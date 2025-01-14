Venezuela distributes ‘wanted’ posters for Mexican ex-presidents

Venezuela’s National Assembly has declared former Mexican presidents Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón as personae non gratae, intensifying tensions as the country’s political crisis deepens.

The move by Venezuela’s ruling party majority also targets seven other former Latin American leaders who expressed support for opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia in his bid to be sworn in as president.

González claims victory in Venezuela’s disputed 2024 elections, which the government declared were won by incumbent Nicolás Maduro. On Friday in Caracas, Maduro was sworn in for his third six-year term.

Dominated by pro-Maduro lawmakers, the Assembly labeled the former presidents as unwelcome and said they will be prosecuted as a “foreign force attempting to invade” if they try to enter Venezuela.

Minister of the Interior Diosdado Cabello escalated the rhetoric by unveiling wanted posters of the leaders, accusing them of “conspiracy” and “threatening the peace of Venezuela.” Cabello ordered their dissemination nationwide, including in ports and airports.

Fox and Calderón are both members of Mexico’s National Action Party (PAN).

Known in recent years for creating satirical and critical videos targeting Donald Trump, and for part-ownership in a chain of cannabis stores in Mexico, Fox governed from 2000 to 2006.

Calderón, who recently distanced himself from one of his top officials, was president from 2006 to 2012. His security minister, Genaro García Luna, was recently sentenced to nearly 40 years in jail in the U.S. for colluding with the Sinaloa Cartel.

Although neither Fox nor Calderón have made an explicit statement on the Venezuela election, both have expressed support for the Venezuelan opposition leader on social media and/or in interviews.

Calderón stated he would accompany González during a tour of Latin America leading up to an anticipated swearing-in attempt.

The other presidents on the banned list are Mario Abdo (Paraguay 2018-2023), Mireya Moscoso (Panama 1999-2004), Ernesto Pérez Balladares (Panama 1994-1999), Jorge Quiroga (Bolivia 2001-2002), Jamil Mahuad (Ecuador 1998-2000) and Laura Chinchilla (Costa Rica 2010-2014).

After Venezuela’s National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of elections in July, Mexico’s then-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Mexico would respect the announced result “because that’s democracy.”

A few days later, he said Mexico would not participate in an international meeting concerning the election.

González is recognized as the rightful victor by the United States, Canada, Spain and other European Union countries, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile. Those supporting Maduro include Russia, China, Iran, Cuba and Turkey.

Meanwhile, government officials in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia have called for an independent, impartial verification of the election tally.

Credible reports from election observers suggest that González won by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

Maduro’s inauguration last week was attended by 10 heads of state, according to Venezuela state media. Those present included Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega and Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel. Several Maduro allies stayed home, including Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who cited the arrest of a Venezuelan human rights defender as his reason for missing the event.

Mexico was represented by its ambassador to Venezuela, Leopoldo de Gyvés de la Cruz, according to Mexico Business News.

“A representative will attend the inauguration, and we see no reason why this should be an issue,” said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, stating that it is the responsibility of the Venezuelan people to determine their internal affairs.

With reports from Infobae, El Financiero and Associated Press