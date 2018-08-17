Walmart to begin selling gasoline in four states

News

United States-based retailer Walmart is expanding its presence in retail fuel sales: it began selling propane last month in some stores and is now getting ready to sell automotive fuel.

The company said the first of its gas stations will open in the coming weeks in six Sam’s Club, Walmart and Bodega Aurrerá outlets in Tabasco, Nuevo León and Veracruz and, somewhat later, México state.

“We complement our value offer by . . . giving our clients and members a comprehensive shopping experience,” said Walmart México’s deputy director for corporate communications, Gabriela Buenrostro.

“Now, in one stop, [clients] will be able to come to our clubs and stores to purchase the merchandise they want and to fill their gas tanks in a safe and reliable manner, and at competitive prices,” she added.

Walmart gas stations are built in compliance with the highest security and quality standards and with the elements required by regulatory agencies, said the firm.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) authorized the sale of propane in Walmart outlets last month, granting the firm a 30-year permit.

Walmart has begun selling propane in six México state municipalities.

Source: CNN Expansión (sp)