Friday, December 5, 2025
HomeNews
News

Protesting farmers stand down after Senate quickly approves water law

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
farmers proterst at night
After erecting blockades across the country last week and again this week, protesting farmers stood down after Congress approved the new water law Thursday night. (Julieta M. Nevarez / Cuartoscuro.com)

The Senate hastily approved a new National Water Law on Thursday night and sent it to President Claudia Sheinbaum for signing, prompting dissenting farmers to momentarily suspend their renewed protests. 

Even so, Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez said on Friday morning that she was concerned that disaffection with the legislation might result in demonstrations that affect the general population.

The farmers, who had joined truckers last week in a four-day shutdown of major highways, demonstrated again outside the Chamber of Deputies Wednesday to protest the water proposal, which was passed 328 to 131 with 5 abstentions.

The next day, senators fast-tracked the bill, weathering criticism from opposition parties — including a point-of-order to suspend the proceedings — before voting 85-36 to approve the new water law.

Although protest leaders admitted they were not happy with the bill as passed, they expressed willingness to make it work after meeting with representatives of the National Water Commission (Conagua) early Friday.

“They said they will give us the opportunity to participate [in crafting enabling legislation and regulations],” René Almeida, a farmer, told the newspaper Reforma. “So if we see anything that needs to be addressed, we will be ready to point that out.”

However, some farm groups have been critical of Conagua for ignoring proposals submitted by organizations and communities fighting to defend their water rights, which they consider threatened by the reform’s overhaul of water management countrywide. 

The lack of a public review process and the hurried legislative debate were also criticized.

The magazine Proceso reported that several groups voiced concern that the reform does not contain mechanisms to address hoarding and overexploitation, or guarantee access to water for populations suffering from water marginalization. 

Members of the National Front for the Rescue of the Mexican Countryside (FNRCM) said they are ready to re-establish highway blockades to protect their interests.

“Let’s be clear: We will return with greater strength and better organization in the face of any imposition that threatens the countryside,” the FNRCM said in a statement.

For her part, Rodríguez insisted the government will continue to engage in dialogue with groups and producers who are dissatisfied.

“We are always ready to work hand-in-hand with these groups and we will continue to do so,” she said.

However, the interior minister also voiced regret that some groups appear willing to disregard agreements reached, cite grievances that have already been addressed and stage demonstrations “with no apparent reason.”

“We are a government that listens and we have an obligation to do so, but the impact on the population also concerns us,” she said, before adding that the reform is necessary to better organize water management across the nation.

With reports from La Jornada, El Universal, Reforma and Proceso

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
burnt out forest

Sinaloa cartel wars coincide with record-setting wildfire damage. It’s no coincidence

MND Staff - 0
The narco wars bring landmines, improvised explosive devices, firearm battles, drone attacks and even bombs dropped from planes to the drought-dried forests of the Sierra Madre.
Ricardo Monreal stands at a podium in the Mexican Chamber of Deputies (congress chambers) surrounded by dozens of supporters with their fists raised in the air

Highway blockades return as Congress races to approve the new General Water Law

MND Staff - 3
The lower house passed the bill in marathon 24-hour session as protesting farmers reactivated blockades they had dismantled after reaching an agreement with the government last week.
Nichupté Bridge in Cancún

Cancún’s 11.2-kilometer Nichupté Bridge will open this month, officials say

MND Staff - 0
The long-awaited bridge will make life easier for hotel and restaurant workers commuting to and from the tourism zone, as well as for visitors eager to start their vacation.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC