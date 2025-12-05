Protesting farmers stand down after Senate quickly approves water law

The Senate hastily approved a new National Water Law on Thursday night and sent it to President Claudia Sheinbaum for signing, prompting dissenting farmers to momentarily suspend their renewed protests.

Even so, Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez said on Friday morning that she was concerned that disaffection with the legislation might result in demonstrations that affect the general population.

The farmers, who had joined truckers last week in a four-day shutdown of major highways, demonstrated again outside the Chamber of Deputies Wednesday to protest the water proposal, which was passed 328 to 131 with 5 abstentions.

The next day, senators fast-tracked the bill, weathering criticism from opposition parties — including a point-of-order to suspend the proceedings — before voting 85-36 to approve the new water law.

Although protest leaders admitted they were not happy with the bill as passed, they expressed willingness to make it work after meeting with representatives of the National Water Commission (Conagua) early Friday.

“They said they will give us the opportunity to participate [in crafting enabling legislation and regulations],” René Almeida, a farmer, told the newspaper Reforma. “So if we see anything that needs to be addressed, we will be ready to point that out.”

However, some farm groups have been critical of Conagua for ignoring proposals submitted by organizations and communities fighting to defend their water rights, which they consider threatened by the reform’s overhaul of water management countrywide.

The lack of a public review process and the hurried legislative debate were also criticized.

The magazine Proceso reported that several groups voiced concern that the reform does not contain mechanisms to address hoarding and overexploitation, or guarantee access to water for populations suffering from water marginalization.

Members of the National Front for the Rescue of the Mexican Countryside (FNRCM) said they are ready to re-establish highway blockades to protect their interests.

“Let’s be clear: We will return with greater strength and better organization in the face of any imposition that threatens the countryside,” the FNRCM said in a statement.

For her part, Rodríguez insisted the government will continue to engage in dialogue with groups and producers who are dissatisfied.

“We are always ready to work hand-in-hand with these groups and we will continue to do so,” she said.

However, the interior minister also voiced regret that some groups appear willing to disregard agreements reached, cite grievances that have already been addressed and stage demonstrations “with no apparent reason.”

“We are a government that listens and we have an obligation to do so, but the impact on the population also concerns us,” she said, before adding that the reform is necessary to better organize water management across the nation.

With reports from La Jornada, El Universal, Reforma and Proceso