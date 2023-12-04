Monday, December 4, 2023
News
News

Young woman dies after shark attack in Melaque, Jalisco

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
Beach where woman was brought ashore after shark attack
The woman was brought ashore after the attack on Saturday, but had already died from blood loss. (Social media screen captures)

A 26-year-old woman died Saturday after she was attacked by a shark while swimming at a beach in southern Jalisco.

María Fernanda Martínez Jiménez was swimming with her 5-year-old daughter at a coastal aquatic park in Melaque when she was bitten on her upper leg. The attack occurred at around 11 a.m.

The 26-year-old victim studied marine biology. (@kirschner1 / X)

According to local Civil Protection chief Rafael Araiza, Martínez was trying to lift her daughter onto a floating play platform 25 meters from the beach when the shark attacked. The young girl was not harmed.

Civil Protection authorities in Cihuatlán, the municipality where Melaque is located, said in a Facebook post that its personnel rushed to the beach after they received news of the attack.

But Martínez, who lived in a nearby town and reportedly worked at a local hotel, had already died due to blood loss.

Civil Protection personnel who spoke with the Milenio newspaper said that the woman’s leg was completely severed. Authorities didn’t say what type of shark attacked Martínez, and it was unclear whether anyone actually saw it.

Shark warning for some Jalisco beaches
The local government urged caution to swimmers in the area. (Civil Protection La Huerta/Facebook)

There was initially some conjecture that a crocodile caused the fatal injury.

Beaches in Melaque and the nearby town of Barra de Navidad were closed after the attack. The municipal government of La Huerta, which neighbors Cihuatlán, warned of the presence of a shark off the coast of southern Jalisco and advised citizens to “take precautions” at local beaches.

The Centro Universitario de la Costa Sur, a University of Guadalajara campus where Martínez studied marine biology, expressed its condolences in a post on social media.

Shark attacks are quite rare in Mexico, but not unheard of. A United States tourist was bitten on the leg in 2019 while he was swimming at a beach in Troncones, Guerrero, while a U.S. diver was bitten on the arm in Magdalena Bay off the Baja California Sur coast in another non-fatal attack the same year.

A 37-year-old scuba diver died in 2018 after he was attacked by what is believed to have been a shark in the waters off Puerto Peñasco, Sonora.

With reports from Milenio, López-Dóriga DigitalInfobae and AP

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Women politicians on International Women's Day

Pro take: How have women risen to the top of Mexican politics?

Kate Bohné - 1
Mexico News Daily chief news editor Kate Bohné analyzes how gender quotas have contributed to the rise of women in Mexican politics.
Sam Garcia

Nuevo León political crisis abates, interim governor steps down

MND Staff - 0
As the dust settles from the state's political crisis, Samuel García officially withdraws from the 2024 presidential race.

Bodies of 5 young men found in an abandoned car in Celaya

MND Staff - 0
The victims were reportedly medical students at Celaya's Universidad Latina de México and had been shot; the motive is unknown.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC