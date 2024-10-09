Wednesday, October 9, 2024
HomeNews
NewsYucatan Peninsula

15 Yucatán fishermen reported missing after Hurricane Milton

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Three members of the Mexican navy in a speedboat on the ocean
The fishermen went missing after Hurricane Milton grazed the Yucatán coast as a Category 5 hurricane. (Government of Mexico)

Fifteen fishermen from Progreso, Yucatán, have been reported missing in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Milton passed above the northern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula earlier this week.

Four of the fishermen have been located, according to media reports and Yucatán Fishing Minister Lila Frías Castillo, but the other 11 remained missing as of Wednesday afternoon.

The back of The Neldy fishing boat moving through the ocean with the splash of a wave hitting the back of the boat.
Of the 15 fishermen from Progreso who’ve been reported missing, only the crew of a medium-sized fishing vessel, “The Neldy,” have been found so far. (Internet)

The president of the Yucatán branch of the National Chamber of the Fishing Industry told Foro TV on Tuesday that four boats with 15 fishermen on board went missing.

“There hasn’t been any contact with them,” Enrique Sánchez said

He said that the fishermen were in “very dangerous seas,” but noted that they are “experienced seamen.”

“We hope that everything turns out well and they return home safe and sound,” Sánchez said.

The largest of the four boats, a vessel named “Neldy,” was located along with the four fishermen alive on board, according to media reports.

In a post to Facebook early on Wednesday, Frías said, “Fortunately, the crew of the vessel ‘Neldy’ have contacted their families.”

Man and woman standing at a pier next to small fishing boats, looking into the camera.
Some family members of the missing fishermen have posted videos pleading with the government to do more to find their loved ones. (Twitter)

“They are safe,” the official added.

“Neldy,” described by Sánchez as a “boat of medium height,” left Progreso, a Gulf of Mexico port city north of Mérida, last weekend.

The news website 24 Horas reported that it was located after an “intense search” conducted by other fishermen. The vessel is expected to return to Progreso Wednesday.

The three vessels that remain missing are small boats called lanchas, according to Sánchez. Search efforts have been hindered by poor weather and rough seas.

The fishermen were reportedly advised to come ashore due to the threat posed by Hurricane Milton — an extremely powerful Category 5 storm — but didn’t manage to reach land.

Authorities in Campeche reported one death following the passage of Milton, which grazed the northwestern Yucatán Peninsula Monday but did not make landfall.

The hurricane’s wind and accompanying rain caused flooding and other damage on the Yucatán Peninsula, made up of the states of Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Federal Civil Protection authorities said Wednesday that the “entire” government of Mexico was providing assistance to affected residents.

Milton is now heading for the west coast of Florida, a state that is still recovering from Hurricane Helene. It is expected to make landfall there.

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Wednesday morning that Milton has maximum sustained winds of 230 km/h, making it a Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

Yucatán Gov. Joaquín Díaz Mena tours the damage in Celestún, a fishing village on Yucatán’s coast.

“On the forecast track, the center of Milton will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida tonight, and move off the east coast of Florida over the western Atlantic Ocean on Thursday,” the NHC said.

“… Milton is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida tonight,” it added.

With reports from López-Doriga Digital, El Financiero, Debate and 24 Horas

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
People buying fish at a market

Inflation continues decline in September, surpassing analysts’ expectations

MND Staff - 0
Headline inflation in Mexico declined for a second consecutive month in September after rising to nearly 6% in July.
Split-screen image of the two officials who were robbed on the Highway 15D in Sinaloa, both taken from social media posts

2 Sinaloa officials robbed on Mazatlán-Culiacán highway

MND Staff - 0
The officials were robbed on the same day while traveling on the same Sinaloa highway.
Some fishing boats off the coast of Campeche sunk due to the storm surge from Hurricane Milton on Monday.

1 dead in Campeche following Hurricane Milton; Yucatán remains on alert

MND Staff - 0
Civil Protection authorities in Yucatán urged residents to not let their guard down as Hurricane Milton continues its course in the Gulf of Mexico.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC