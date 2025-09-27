Saturday, September 27, 2025
Do you have friends who are ‘Confidently Wrong’ about President Sheinbaum? Then we have the podcast for you

Travis Bembenek
By Travis Bembenek
When it comes Mexico's first female president, there's no shortage of confident opinions and analysis. MND CEO Travis Bembenek and George Reavis, a longtime resident of Mexico and founder of MexEdge, break down what's legitimate versus misled in this week's podcast episode. (MND)

As one would expect, people tend to be extremely passionate and opinionated when it comes to politics. How one feels about an issue and politician is often this fascinating mix of both logic and emotion. As a result, it is sometimes hard to have a fact-based conversation on politics.

I have found, both in the U.S. and in Mexico (and around the world for that matter), that many people tend to have very limited knowledge, or only information from one perspective on a topic, and as a result are passionately and frequently “Confidently Wrong.” I must admit that I have been accused of this as well, but usually just from my wife!

Here in Mexico, before the recent presidential election, I remember hearing many times (yes, these are actual quotes I heard) that:

  • “Mexico isn’t ready for a woman president.”
  • “The military won’t respect or listen to a woman president.”
  • “A woman could never govern all of Mexico.”

And my personal favorite, and the one I heard literally thousands of times: “Sheinbaum will just be a puppet of AMLO.” I always found this one to be both absurd and offensive, implying that she would not have the skills or the intellect or the ability to chart her own path as president without AMLO somehow behind the scenes doing it for her.

With that said, on Oct. 1, Sheinbaum completes her first full year of a six-year term. So the question is, how is she doing? And how can we objectively measure how she is doing? Listen to the latest episode of MND’s podcast “Confidently Wrong,” as we debate and discuss President Sheinbaum’s first year as president. Guaranteed to get you and your friends talking!

You can listen on our Youtube channel, Mexico News Daily TV, below or here on Spotify.

Confidently wrong about Claudia Sheinbaum - Episode 4

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.

