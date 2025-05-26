Less than a week to go till Mexico’s first-ever judicial elections: Monday’s mañanera recapped

Mexico’s first-ever judicial elections will be held this Sunday, almost nine months after former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador promulgated a controversial judicial reform that was approved by Congress last September.

Thousands of candidates are vying to win almost 900 judgeships, including nine Supreme Court justice positions.

In two states, Veracruz and Durango, citizens will also elect mayors and other municipal officials this Sunday.

At her morning press conference on Monday, President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about the upcoming elections, as well as violence that has marred the campaign period in Veracruz.

Judicial elections now less than a week away

“Voting is free, direct and secret,” Sheinbaum reminded reporters.

“… And in Mexico he or she who wants to vote votes. And he or she who doesn’t want to vote doesn’t vote, in any election,” she said.

“There are countries where it is compulsory to vote,” Sheinbaum said, referring to nations such as Australia and Brazil.

“In Mexico it isn’t. There is complete freedom,” she said.

“What we promote is information, education, awareness, in the sense of the importance this election has,” said Sheinbaum, who argues that the renewal of the judiciary is essential to rid it of ills such as corruption and nepotism.

“So, I call on the people on June 1 to go out and vote for the candidates we choose,” she said.

“… It’s very important for citizens to participate and they will participate,” Sheinbaum said, adding that “half” of all people are aware that the judicial elections will take place this Sunday.

“… We have seven days left, including today, to vote in the judicial branch election,” she said.

“Locate your polling place, decide on your preferred candidates in order to exercise your right and get out and vote on June 1,” Sheinbaum said.

As the countdown to election day proceeds, the National Electoral Institute is “investigating complaints that political groups, including ruling party Morena, are trying to sway voters in the upcoming judicial elections,” Reuters reported on Monday.

Security bolstered in Veracruz ahead of elections

A reporter noted that there have been “some episodes of political violence against candidates in Veracruz,” where mayors and other local officials will be elected in all 212 municipalities this Sunday.

Among the incidents of violence was an armed attack last week on the casa de campaña, or “campaign house,” of a candidate for mayor in the municipality of Juan Rodríguez Clara, located in southern Veracruz. A journalist, Avisak Douglas, was wounded in the attack and subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

Sheinbaum said that federal and state authorities have ramped up security in Veracruz, and noted that a special operation will take place in the Gulf coast state on election day.

She said there is a “greater presence of the National Guard in certain places” where there are heightened security risks, as well as “permanent communication” on security issues between authorities.

Sheinbaum did not identify any criminal group or individuals who may be responsible for recent politically-motivated attacks in Veracruz.

“The Security Cabinet can report [on that],” she said.

“There is a lot of [security] work in Veracruz and the entire country,” Sheinbaum said.

US suspension on livestock imports from Mexico still in place

A reporter noted that 15 days have now passed since the United States suspended imports of livestock from Mexico to prevent the spread of New World screwworm (NWS), cases of which have been detected in animals in southern states including Chiapas and Oaxaca.

Asked for an update on the situation, Sheinbaum said that Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegué is engaged in “permanent talks” with United States officials over the screw worm issue.

She said she hoped that the United States would reopen its southern border to livestock imports from Mexico “as soon as possible.”

Sheinbaum also said that there is an agreement between Mexico and the United States for the installation of a plant in Mexico where sterile screw worm flies will be bred.

Sterile insect technique, in which large numbers of sterile insects are released into the wild, is being used in Mexico as part of efforts to combat screw worm

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on May 11 that the livestock import suspension would “persist on a month-by-month basis, until a significant window of containment is achieved.”

At the time, the USDA also said that “the United States and Mexico continue efforts to interdict and eradicate NWS in Mexico and work in good faith.”

“However, despite these efforts and the economic impact on both countries due to this action, there has been unacceptable northward advancement of NWS and additional action must be taken to slow the northern progression of this deadly parasitic fly,” the department said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])