A license for deportees who drive themselves back to Mexico? Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

For a second consecutive day, Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez led the federal government’s morning press conference as President Claudia Sheinbaum attended the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on Tuesday.

Rodríguez noted that the president was welcomed to the state of Alberta, where Kananaskis is located, by local authorities and a group of Tsuutʼina Nation Indigenous people.

Mexicans who live in Canada also welcomed Sheinbaum, she added.

“And as part of the planned schedule, President Claudia Sheinbaum met yesterday afternoon with the Business Council of Canada in the city of Calgary,” Rodríguez said.

The interior minister acknowledged that the meeting between Sheinbaum and Donald Trump that was scheduled to take place at the G7 Summit on Tuesday was postponed as the U.S. president left the meeting earlier than expected to attend to the conflict between Israel and Iran.

The bilateral meeting will happen “at another time,” Rodríguez said.

Later in the day, Sheinbaum said on social media that she had had “a very good telephone conversation” with Trump.

She said he told him that he departed the summit urgently “due to the situation in the Middle East.”

“We agreed to work together to soon reach an agreement on various issues that concern us today,” Sheinbaum added.

Self-deportation by car?

A reporter said that a lot of Mexicans in the United States want to return to Mexico because they are afraid that they could be detained in an immigration raid. However, he noted that many immigrants have vehicles they purchased in the U.S. that they don’t want to leave behind.

The reporter asked Rodríguez whether such people could be granted “a kind of license” that allows them to bring their cars into Mexico and “regularize” them as Mexican vehicles so that they can permanently keep them here.

“It’s a very good idea,” the interior minister said.

“I would like the [Mexican] consulates to look [at the idea] directly,” Rodríguez said.

She also said that the government could seek to provide support to Mexicans who want to bring furniture and other household items back to Mexico.

The Trump administration is encouraging undocumented immigrants in the United States to self-deport.

“If immigrants agree to ‘self-deport’ using DHS’s Home Mobile App, they will receive travel assistance and a [US] $1,000 bonus upon arrival in their home country,” CNBC reported last week.

Less resistance than expected to junk food ban in schools

Education Minister Mario Delgado fielded a question about the ban on junk food in schools, which took effect earlier this year.

“The truth is we thought there was going to be a lot more resistance, but we’re surprised by the level of cooperation of teachers and parents,” he said.

“I believe we’re at a different level of awareness at this time in our country, with respect to the issues of preventive healthcare and healthy eating,” Delgado said.

The education minister highlighted the “creativity” of “cooperatives” that prepare and sell food in schools, noting that the ministry he leads has received videos of fruit such as watermelon and cantaloupe cut into heart and star shapes.

“They put a toothpick in and the kids like it,” Delgado said.

“… We’ve seen a lot of creativity. And on the Vida Saludable [Healthy Life] website new material is uploaded every week, recipes, for example,” he said.

“The DIF [family services agency] collects recipes from schools and uploads them to the site, videos as well,” Delgado said.

Rodríguez: Attorney general is in ‘perfect’ health

A reporter asked Rodríguez about the health of Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz after an El Universal newspaper columnist revealed on Monday that the 85-year-old was hospitalized on June 9 due to an obstruction in his coronary arteries.

“Due to the seriousness of his ailment, the 85-year-old official underwent a [cardiac] catheterization [procedure] in which two valves were placed [in his heart],” wrote Salvador García Soto, who posted a “medical note” about the attorney general’s admission to a Mexico City hospital to his X account.

García said that Gertz stayed in the Santa Fe ABC Hospital for five days.

Rodríguez said that Gertz, attorney general since 2018, attended various meetings with government officials on Monday and is in “perfect condition.”

“That is the information we have at the moment,” she added.

