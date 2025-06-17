At the G7, Sheinbaum courts Canadian business leaders

President Claudia Sheinbaum met with prominent Canadian business leaders at the Group of 7 summit on Monday, where she promoted Mexico’s investment opportunities to an appreciative audience.

Mexico is not a member of the G7, but Sheinbaum had accepted an invitation to attend the meeting in the Canadian town of Kananaskis, some 90 miles outside of Calgary, Alberta. The invitation had been extended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the urging of the Business Council of Canada (BCC).

Accompanying the president at her appearance with the BCC were Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Finance Minister Edgar Amador Zamora and Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente.

The BCC, which brings together 170 business leaders whose companies employ 2.1 million people in Canada, has expressed interest in expanding its presence in Mexico. Meeting attendees included senior executives from companies such as TC Energy, WestJet Airlines, Palliser Furniture, ATCO, BRP and Element Fleet Management, all with established operations in Mexico.

According to Sheinbaum, the meeting focused on showcasing Plan México, the government’s blueprint to turn Mexico into one of the 10 largest global economies.

“We met with members of the Canadian Business Council interested in investing in our country [to talk] about the benefits and opportunities of Plan México,” Sheinbaum said on her official X account, where she shared images of the meeting.

The BCC had issued a statement before the meeting with the Mexican president, saying they were “pleased to learn” that Sheinbaum had accepted Prime Minister Carney’s invitation. According to the BCC, this was an invitation they had “strongly urged” the government to extend.

“In addition to strengthening bilateral ties between Mexico and Canada, we encourage the two leaders, together with President Donald Trump, to commit our three countries to the expedited review and extension of our trilateral trade agreement,” the statement concluded.

According to De la Fuente, Sheinbaum will hold bilateral talks with Carney, as well as meetings with leaders from Germany, India and the European Union.

With reports from López Dóriga