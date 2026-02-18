Tuesday, February 17, 2026
HomePolitics
Politics

Mexico declines Trump’s invitation to join Board of Peace: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
Sheinbaum Feb. 17, 2026
President Sheinbaum explained on Tuesday that Mexico's refusal stemmed from Palestine's absence at the inaugural session of the board — despite its stated mandate to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza — and noted that Mexico recognizes Palestine as a sovereign state. (Galo Cañas/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico’s decision to turn down U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to join his Board of Peace and the strengthening of the economic relationship with Canada were among the issues President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about at her Tuesday morning press conference.

Here is a recap of the president’s Feb. 17 mañanera.

Mexico declines Trump’s invitation to join Board of Peace 

Sheinbaum told reporters that her government declined the offer from Trump to join his Board of Peace (BoP), an organization he formally established earlier this year.

The White House said in January that the BoP would “play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points” of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, “providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.”

Sheinbaum said that her government had already communicated its decision not to join the board to the United States.

She explained that the decision to turn down the invitation Trump extended in late January was because Mexico recognizes Palestine as a state, but Palestine won’t be represented at a BoP meeting scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., this Thursday. Israel, in contrast, will be represented at the inaugural BoP meeting as it is a member of the board.

“The participation of both states, Israel and Palestine, is important. But that is not how it is being set out in the meeting,” Sheinbaum said.

“It’s being proposed that we go [to the meeting] as observers. So, our ambassador to the United Nations will probably go as an observer,” she added.

Among the countries that accepted Trump’s offer to join the BoP are Argentina, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday that the board has “unlimited potential,” and noted that he will be joined by its members “at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C” this Thursday.

At the meeting, “we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans,” he wrote.

“Very importantly, Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarization. The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History, and it is my honor to serve as its Chairman,” Trump said.

Sheinbaum: ‘We’re strengthening our relationship with Canada’

A reporter noted that there has been speculation that the United States could withdraw from the USMCA — which is up for trilateral review this year — and highlighted that a view has emerged that Mexico is seeking a “plan B with Canada.”

“More than a plan B, we’re strengthening our relationship with Canada,” Sheinbaum said.

Mexico, Canada announce joint economic action plan for a post-USMCA future

Indeed, Mexico and Canada are aiming to deepen their economic integration via a joint action plan, an initiative Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday after meeting with Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s minister for Canada-U.S. trade, intergovernmental affairs and One Canadian Economy.

Sheinbaum noted that a large contingent of Canadian businesspeople is currently in Mexico exploring investment opportunities.

The “objective” in the relationship with Canada is “to strengthen not just trade but investment as well,” she said.

“There are many Mexican agri-food products that we can export to Canada [and] we can also import products from Canada. We also want more investment from Canadian companies in our country, … and we want Mexican companies to have investments in Canada,” Sheinbaum said.

“So the Mexico-Canada relationship will be strengthened, but that doesn’t mean the agreement won’t exist,” she said, referring to the USMCA.

“As I’ve said several times, the USMCA will remain. There may be some modifications, but it will remain in place because it is beneficial for the three countries,” Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum: There is ‘a lot of interest in Mexico’ as an investment destination 

Asked what concerns she has heard from foreign businesspeople about investing in Mexico, Sheinbaum initially asserted that “nobody” has spoken about “any problem.”

However, she subsequently conceded that concerns have been raised about the length of time it takes to complete the bureaucratic procedures that are required to get a project of the ground.

Sheinbaum told reporters that the government is working hard to reduce the time it takes for investors to complete those procedures. Indeed, reducing the average time between an investment announcement and the execution of a project from 2.6 years to 1 year is one of the goals of the government’s Plan México economic initiative.

Sheinbaum didn’t mention insecurity or infrastructure bottlenecks as concerns for investors, although they are commonly cited as problems that prevent Mexico from reaching its full potential as an investment destination.

Instead, she stressed that there is “a lot of interest in Mexico” as an investment destination.

Mexico received just over US $40.9 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of last year, a record high. The Economy Ministry has not yet reported the FDI total for the entirety of 2025.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies (peter.davies@mexiconewsdaily.com)

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Sheinbaum poses with professional boxers Cristian Mijares and Isaac Jonathan Cruz González "El Pitbull" during her Feb. 16 press conference

Sheinbaum tells women ‘there is no limit’ to their ambitions: Monday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 0
Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president, took the opportunity on Monday to repeat a message she has conveyed before — that girls and women can aspire to be whatever they want to be.
Hombres juegan una partida de ajedrez en la Alameda Central, en el Centro Histórico, donde de manera habitual se reúnen los viernes

Mexico’s week in review: El Paso fiasco and China’s courtship complicate the diplomatic landscape

MND Staff - 0
The grim discovery of the kidnapped miners' bodies in Concordia, Sinaloa, cast a dark shadow over a week already clouded by conflicting narratives from Washington, Beijing and Mexico City on matters of trade and security.
Reporters raise their hands at Sheinbaum's daily press briefing

Sheinbaum mulls an air bridge to Cuba as food shortages worsen: Friday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 5
The president discussed the future of Mexico's difficult-to-access lithium reserves, Cuba's worsening food and energy shortage and Mexico's security challenges at her Friday presser.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC