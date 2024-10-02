Sheinbaum says she ‘will govern for everyone’ in her first speech as president of Mexico

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo was sworn in as president of Mexico on Tuesday morning, becoming the first woman to lead Latin America’s second most populous country.

Shortly after she was proclaimed presidenta, the 62-year-old former Mexico City mayor delivered her first speech as Mexico’s head of state.

Former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexican lawmakers and sixteen heads of state and representatives from more than 100 countries were among the dignitaries who listened to Sheinbaum’s inaugural address as president.

Below is a selection of remarks Sheinbaum made in her speech on Tuesday at the Legislative Palace of San Lazáro in Mexico City.

On her election victory

“On June 2 of this year, the people of Mexico, in a democratic and peaceful way, said loud and clear: it’s time for transformation and it’s time for women.”

On taking power as a Mexican woman

“After 200 years of the republic and 300 years as a [Spanish] colony … for the first time, women are arriving to direct the destiny of our beautiful nation. And I say we’re arriving, because I’m not arriving [to power] on my own, all women are arriving.”

On the continuation of the ‘transformation’ of Mexico

“Today, Oct. 1, 2024, the second stage, the second story of the fourth transformation of public life in Mexico begins.”

On the country she will lead

“Mexico is a marvelous country with extraordinary people. We are a great nation. Original cultures that gave corn, cacao and tomatoes to the world, that built monumental pyramids, thrived here.”

“… Mexico is a marvelous country because of our cultural mosaic, because of our biodiversity. Mexico is marvelous thanks to our countrymen and countrywomen, [thanks to] heroes and heroines who live in the United States and who, because of their love or their family and homeland, send [monetary] support [home] every month.”

“… Thanks to everyone, Mexico today is the 12th largest economy [in the world] and the sixth [most popular] tourist destination. Mexico is magnificent.”

On AMLO, her political mentor

“Today, we say with certainty and without fear of being wrong – history and the people have judged him – Andrés Manuel López Obrador [is] one of the greats. The most important political leader and social fighter in modern history. The most beloved president, only comparable to Lázaro Cárdenas. … [López Obrador is] he who began the peaceful revolution of the fourth transformation.”

On the reason for AMLO’s success as president

“How is is that 9.5 million Mexicans, according to the World Bank, were lifted out of poverty in just six years?

How is it that without raising taxes, inequality was reduced?

How is it that we’re among the least indebted OECD countries and we have a strong currency?

How is it that we’re among the countries with the least unemployment?

How is it that there is more well-being and at the same time business people and banks earned more?

How is it that we have record foreign direct investment and salaries increased at the same time?

How is it that the minimum wage increased and inflation didn’t?

The answer is the model for development of the country changed for the better.”

On the tenets of AMLO’s political doctrine

“We’re going to continue with Mexican Humanism, with the fourth transformation.

I’ll summarize some of what I believe to be its main principals:

… For the good of all the poor come first.

There can’t be a rich government with poor people.

… Leaders must be honorable and honest.

The use of government structures for personal benefit … sullies the public service.

Corruption must be combated with ethics and by principals.

… Moral authority is the most important thing and that can’t be bought on the corner.

… Democracy is government of the people, for the people and by the people.

… With the people everything [can be done], without the people nothing.”

On the principles of the new federal government

“We will guarantee all freedoms, those of speech, of the press, of assembly, of protest.”

“Human rights will be respected and we will never use the force of the state to repress the people.”

“We will respect and guarantee the religious, political, social, cultural and sexual diversity of our society.”

“Health care and education are rights of the people of Mexico, not privileges or goods [to be sold].”

On claims that Mexico is heading toward authoritarianism

“Anyone who says there will be authoritarianism is lying.”

On her economic plans

“The autonomy of the Bank of Mexico will be maintained.”

“[We will implement] a responsible fiscal policy.

“We will promote public and private investment”

A message to investors

“I say with complete clarity. Be assured that investments of national and foreign shareholders are safe in our country.”

On the USMCA and the nearshoring opportunity

“We will take advantage of the trade agreement with the United States and Canada to continue promoting the relocation of companies [to Mexico].”

On Mexico’s relationships with the US and Canada

“The United States, Canada and Mexico know that economic cooperation strengthens the three nations. It is clear that we don’t compete with each other, we complement each other and [together] we create the conditions to further consolidate the economy of the entire continent.”

On Mexico’s relations with other countries

“We will continue strengthening our economic and cultural relationships with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. History and engagement bind us.”

“[We will continue strengthening our relationships] with the different countries and regions of the world as well.”

On the judicial reform

“There will be rule of law. The recent constitutional reform to the judicial power, characterized by the election of judges, magistrates and Supreme Court justices by popular vote, means more autonomy and independence for the judicial power.”

On taking the government into the future

“We will carry out the most ambitious digitalization program in history to facilitate the payment of taxes and other [bureaucratic] procedures, and to incentivize investment.”

On government welfare programs

“All the [current] welfare programs will be maintained and we will ensure that their annual increases are never below [the level of] inflation.”

“… We will make three new welfare programs a reality: All women aged 60-64 will have bimonthly support in recognition of the [unpaid] work of Mexican women. All boys and girls who go to public schools … will have a scholarship. … We will take health care to the homes of senior citizens.”

On the electricity market

“As we said in the campaign, we will maintain the current proportion of public and private electricity generation, 54% and 46%, respectively.”

“… We’re going to promote energy efficiency and the transition to renewable sources of energy.”

On her water plans

“We will develop strategic projects for the storage and recycling of water. We’re also going to clean up the country’s most contaminated rivers.”

On her security objectives and strategy

“We will guarantee the reduction of high impact crimes [such as murder]. The irresponsible war against narcos of [former president Felipe Calderón] that continues to cause a lot of harm to Mexico won’t return.”

“Our conviction is that security and peace are the fruit of justice and our [security] strategy has four core tenets: attention to the causes [of crime]; … intelligence and investigation; the strengthening of the National Guard; … zero impunity.”

Sheinbaum concludes her first speech as president

“I’m a mother, grandmother, scientist and woman of faith. And as of today, because of the will of the people, I’m the constitutional president of the United Mexican States. I will govern for everyone and be assured that I will put my knowledge, my strength, my history and my life itself at the service of the people and the homeland.

Be assured that we will together consolidate a more prosperous, free, democratic, sovereign and just Mexico. I will not disappoint you. … Long live the fourth transformation! ¡Que viva México, viva México, viva México!”

Mexico News Daily