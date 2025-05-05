Sheinbaum rejected Trump’s offer to send US troops into Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum said Saturday that she rejected an offer from United States President Donald Trump to send the U.S. Army into Mexico to combat drug cartels.

On Sunday, Trump confirmed that he made the offer, and accused Sheinbaum of being “afraid” of Mexican cartels, six of which were designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S. government in February.

En Texcoco, Estado de México, la presidenta Sheinbaum confirmó que rechazó la oferta de Donald Trump para que el Ejército de EE. UU. entrara a México. #LasNoticiasDeFORO con @_fernandanews | #nmásforo | #SiempreEnVivo | #SiempreContigo | Sigue la señal en vivo por… pic.twitter.com/GoAIaERKdj — N+ FORO (@nmasforo) May 3, 2025

Speaking at an event in Texcoco, México state, on Saturday, Sheinbaum said that she told Trump that Mexico’s territory and sovereignty are “inviolable” when he offered to send U.S. troops to Mexico.

“Yesterday, it came out in a United States newspaper, in The Wall Street Journal, that President Trump, in one of our calls, told me that it was important for the United States Army to come into Mexico to help us in the fight against drug trafficking. I want to say it’s true, that in some of the calls … he said: ‘How can we help you to fight against drug trafficking? I propose that the United States Army come in to help you,” she said.

“And do you know what I told him? No, President Trump. [Mexico’s] territory is inviolable, [our] sovereignty is inviolable, sovereignty is not sold,” said Sheinbaum, provoking a rousing response from the attendees of the inauguration of a new government-funded “well-being university” in Texcoco.

“Sovereignty is loved and defended,” she continued.

“… We can collaborate, we can work together, but you in your territory and us in ours. We can share information, but we’re never going to accept the presence of the United States Army in our territory,” Sheinbaum said.

The president, who has previously made it clear that she would never accept any kind of U.S. military intervention in Mexico, said that she had also told Trump that if he wants to help combat Mexican cartels, he should “help us” stop the entry of firearms to Mexico from the United States.

Firearms smuggled into Mexico from the United States often end up in the hands of powerful Mexican cartels, which frequently use the weapons to commit homicides and other crimes.

Trump says US would be ‘honored’ to combat cartels in Mexico

On board Air Force One on Sunday, during a flight from Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington D.C., Trump told reporters it was “true” that he made an offer to Sheinbaum to send the U.S. Army into Mexico.

“So Mexico’s saying that I offered to send U.S. troops into Mexico to take care of the cartels. … It’s true. … They are horrible people that have been killing people left and right. … They’ve made a fortune on selling drugs and destroying our people. We lost 300,000 people last year to fentanyl and drugs. They’re bad news,” he said.

“… If Mexico wanted help with the cartels, we would be honored to go in and do it. I told [Sheinbaum] that, I would be honored to go in and do it. The cartels are trying to destroy our country, they’re evil,” Trump said.

'She's So Afraid Of The Cartel': Trump Reacts To Sheinbaum Rejecting Troops Taking On Mexico Cartels

Watch this video on YouTube

“… We had 300,000 people die last year from fentanyl and all of that, we had millions of people brought into this country that shouldn’t be here, the cartels brought them in so if [Sheinbaum] said that I offered to do that she’s 100% right,” he said.

“She’s so afraid of the cartels she can’t walk. … I think she’s a lovely woman, the president of Mexico is a lovely woman, but she is so afraid of the cartels that she can’t even think straight,” Trump said.

As was the case in his first term as president, Trump has pressured Mexico to do more to stem the flow of migrants and narcotics to the United States. In early March, he briefly imposed 25% tariffs on all imports from Mexico and most imports from Canada due to what the White House said was the two countries’ failure to adequately stem the flow of “lethal drugs” such as fentanyl into the U.S.

WSJ: Sheinbaum and Trump sparred in April 16 call

The remarks made by Sheinbaum and Trump over the weekend came after The Wall Street Journal published an article on Friday under the headline “Trump, Mexico’s Sheinbaum spar over drug cartels.”

Citing “people familiar with the discussions,” the WSJ reported that “President Trump is pressuring Mexico to allow deeper U.S. military involvement in the fight against drug cartels.”

Again citing its unnamed sources, the newspaper said that “tension rose toward the end of a 45-minute telephone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on April 16 when Trump pushed to have U.S. armed forces take a leading role in battling Mexican drug gangs that produce and smuggle fentanyl to the U.S.”

The report continued: “Sheinbaum told Trump her administration would cooperate on matters such as intelligence sharing but not accept a direct military presence, the people added.”

Citing Mexican officials, the WSJ also reported that “Mexico won’t consent to a U.S. military presence because of the nations’ fraught history, which includes two invasions since 1846.”

Both Sheinbaum and Trump described their April 16 call as “very productive,” but didn’t reveal at the time the apparent offer to send the U.S. army into Mexico.

Sheinbaum has spoken to Trump by telephone six times since he won the U.S. presidential election last November. Trade has been a key focus of their most recent calls, as Trump has imposed tariffs on a range of imports to the United States from Mexico, despite the two countries being party to the USMCA free trade pact, which also includes Canada.

Key Mexico-US security developments since Trump took office

Here is a timeline of some of the key Mexico-U.S. security developments since Trump began his second term as U.S. president on Jan. 20. The hyperlinks will take you to previous Mexico News Daily articles.