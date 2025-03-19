Tuesday, March 18, 2025
HomePolitics
Politics

Could the US send Mexican deportees to El Salvador? Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Claudia Sheinbaum at her daily press conference. She is gesturing with her thumb and forefinger to reporters as she speaks in the press briefing room at the National Palace
President Claudia Sheinbaum said that when the Trump administration said it would send arrested migrants to the U.S.'s Guatanamo Bay prison in Cuba, Mexico's government sent a diplomatic note to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico stressing that Mexican deportees should always be sent to Mexico. (Moisés Pablo Nava/Cuartoscuro)

Could Mexicans in the United States be deported to El Salvador and locked up in President Nayib Bukele’s mega-prison? When will acapulqueños be able to get from A to B via a ferry service that traverses Acapulco’s glistening bay?

They were among the questions President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to at her Tuesday morning press conference.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has begun taking custody of certain deportees from the U.S. into a giant, overcrowded, maximum-security prison known as CECOT, or the Terrorism Confinement Center.

Here is a recap of the president’s March 18 mañanera.

Mexicans deported from US ‘will always arrive to Mexico,’ says Sheinbaum

A reporter asked the president whether there was any possibility that Mexicans in the United States could be deported and sent to prison in El Salvador, as happened on Sunday to 238 Venezuelans who are alleged members of the Tren de Aragua crime gang.

Sheinbaum noted that when the Trump administration announced it would send some illegal and criminal immigrants to a detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, the Mexican government sent a diplomatic note to the United States Embassy in Mexico.

She said her government sent the note to express its view to the Trump administration that “no Mexican should be sent anywhere except Mexico.”

“They responded to the diplomatic note saying that as Mexico was accepting repatriated persons, [deported Mexicans] would return to Mexico,” Sheinbaum said.

President Sheinbaum during a daily press conference in the National Palace. She is holding her arms in front of her on either side as she speaks to reporters.
According to President Sheinbaum, Mexico has to date received 24,413 deportees since U.S. President Donald Trump took office. (Gustavo Alberto/Cuartoscuro)

“So we have certainty that any [Mexican] person in the United States that is deported … will always arrive to Mexico,” she said.

Sheinbaum said Monday that Mexico has received 24,413 deportees — 19,846 Mexicans and 4,567 foreigners — from the United States since U.S. President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

Anti-government bots ‘don’t have much impact’ 

After the federal government’s fake news debunker-in-chief Miguel Ángel Elorza Vásquez denounced the use of “opposition bots” to attack the government on social media, Sheinbaum weighed in on the issue.

“The truth is that they don’t have much impact,” she said, noting that she won last year’s presidential election by more than 30 points despite a lengthy social media campaign against her that made use of hashtags such as #NarcoCandidata (#NarcoCandidate).

“In any case, it’s very important to denounce it because someone is allocating resources [to attacking us on social media],” Sheinbaum said.

A boot next to a candle at a vigil for Mexico's disappeared
The grisly discovery on March 5 by civilians of a presumed cartel mass extermination camp in Teuchitlán, Jalisco, inspired vigils across Mexico on Friday and Saturday in which people arranged shoes in city squares to memorialize Mexico’s disappeared. (Galo Cañas/Cuartoscuro)

Recently, the government has been attacked on the X social media platform in connection with the Teuchitlán case involving the discovery this month of burnt human remains along with more than 150 pairs of shoes and other discarded personal items at a property in the state of Jalisco.

Bots have driven the recent campaign against the government using hashtags such as #NarcoPresidenteAMLO and #NarcoPresidentaClaudia, according to Elorza.

He said that 20 million pesos (US $1 million) was spent on “this dirty campaign” in a period of just four days, he said.

Sheinbaum remarked: “Where [do they get] 20 million pesos in four days in order to make a trending topic, a fake trending topic?”

Aquatic public transport coming to Acapulco 

A reporter asked the president about the “Maribús” (Sea Bus) public transport project she announced in January.

A rendered photo of the Bay of Acapulco with several ships on the water and in the foreground a ferry boat with several rows of passengers in chairs traveling in the ferry.
A rendering of what the Maribús public transport would look like. It would allow crossings between the most distant parts of Acapulco Bay. (Government of Guerrero)

Sheinbaum said that the Maribús — which will ferry passengers to different parts of Acapulco and nearby coastal areas — “will be ready this year.”

She confirmed that the project is part of the long-term, 8-billion-peso hurricane recovery plan called “Transforming Acapulco with You.”

“We’re going to ask the admiral to come so that you see what the main stops are,” Sheinbaum said, referring to Navy Minister Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles.

“First, there will be a first phase that will be inaugurated this year, and then a second phase will come. The navy will operate [the ferry service]. If workers are needed, they’ll be hired,” she said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
President Claudia Sheinbaum adjusts the microphone as she stands at a podium during her mañanera conference, where she discussed the hacking of her phone

Sheinbaum confirms her old phone and email were hacked: Monday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 3
Mexico's missing persons crisis, the US border wall and a serious criminal conviction for a political rival's sister were also topics of discussion.
President Claudia Sheinbaum at her daily press conference, standing at the presidential podium in the National Palace in Mexico City. She points at a reporter off camera to take their question.

Nobody wins a trade war: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 6
Trade between the U.S. and Mexico, unemployment rates, and even the president's taste in music were up for discussion at President Sheinbaum's Thursday press conference.
Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard stands at a podium

Why is Mexico holding off on tariff retaliation? Ebrard explains

MND Staff - 12
Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard emphasized level-headed negotiation as U.S. officials kept up the pressure on their southern neighbor.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Is Mexico's first female president protecting women?

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC