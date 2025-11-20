Opposition party’s US $114K contract with Gen Z organizer exposed as ‘4T’ marks 7 years: Wednesday’s mañanera recapped

A commercial arrangement between an opposition political party and a Generation Z influencer, and the upcoming seventh anniversary of the “fourth transformation” political movement’s hold on power, were among the issues President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about at her Wednesday morning press conference.

Here is a recap of the president’s Nov. 19 mañanera.

Sheinbaum: Revelation that promoter of ‘Gen Z’ protest is on the PAN’s payroll is ‘very interesting’

A reporter asked the president her opinion about a social media post in which the Morena party’s national president, Luisa María Alcalde, wrote:

“Breaking news. The ‘nonpartisan’ young man @EdsonAndradeL, the main promoter of the ‘Generation Z’ march, was hired by the National Action Party [PAN] in February 2025 for $2,106,810.00 MXN [US $114,800], divided into 12 payments of $175,577.50 [pesos], which he continues to receive.”

💥Noticia de última hora. El joven “apartidista” @EdsonAndradeL principal impulsor de la marcha de la “Generación Z” fue contratado por el Partido @AccionNacional, en febrero de 2025 por $2,106,810.00 (Dos millones ciento seis mil ochocientos diez pesos 00/100 M.N.), dividido… pic.twitter.com/7XnoEHHpKs — Luisa Alcalde (@LuisaAlcalde) November 19, 2025

Alcalde, who served as labor minister and interior minister during the 2018-24 presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, included a copy of Andrade’s contract with the PAN in her post.

Sheinbaum — who accused opposition parties, including the PAN, of infiltrating the “Gen Z” protests that took place last Saturday — described Alcalde’s post as “very interesting.”

There is “a lot of information” for everyone to analyze, she added.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Andrade — who also identified by the government as a promoter of the “Gen Z” protests at last Thursday’s mañanera — accused Sheinbaum of persecuting him.

“Claudia Sheinbaum’s persecution against me has gone so far that to look after my safety, today I have to abandon my home and country,” he said.

“… I am no longer just a target of the government, but also of [organized] crime. They’re seeking to criminalize me for working, exposing a contract that has nothing to do with my personal political opinions, but rather with the production of institutional content in which I clearly don’t appear and don’t make on my own,” said Andrade, who asserted that his address and personal details have also been exposed.

“…Nobody pays me to raise my voice, I’ve done it since I was 16 years old,” he said.

After nearly 7 years of ‘transformation,’ there is ‘a lot to celebrate,’ says Sheinbaum

After a reporter noted that a Dec. 6 pro-Sheinbaum rally is being promoted on social media, the president said that she and her government colleagues have been thinking for some time about holding a public celebration to mark “seven years of transformation in the country.”

López Obrador, who initiated the “fourth transformation” (4T) political project now led by Sheinbaum, took office on Dec. 1, 2018.

“There is a lot of support for the transformation movement, the majority are with the transformation movement,” the president said five days after the largest anti-government protests since she took office on Oct. 1, 2024.

Sheinbaum — who has enjoyed a very high approval rating throughout her presidency — said that she believed a celebration of seven years of “transformation” would be a good idea as “there is a lot to celebrate.”

“Record in Foreign Direct Investment. Celebration! Largest supercomputer in Latin America. Celebration! All seniors have a universal pension. Celebration! All young people in secondary school now have scholarships. Celebration! All high school students have scholarships. Celebration! A 125 percent increase in the minimum wage. That’s something to celebrate!” she said.

Sheinbaum cited a number of other reasons to celebrate seven years of the 4T, including.

Sheinbaum asserted that Mexico is “different” under 4T, or Morena party, governments.

Morena, which was founded by AMLO, is also in office in the majority of Mexico’s 32 federal entities.

While Sheinbaum certainly believes that Mexico has changed for the better over the past seven years, she acknowledged that “there are problems as well.”

“Of course, there are problems in Mexico, but that’s why we’re here, to work every day for the well-being of the people and for peace and tranquility,” she said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies (peter.davies@mexiconewsdaily.com)