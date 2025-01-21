Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Sheinbaum responds to Trump’s executive orders: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

Sheinbaum mañanera Jan. 21, 2025
In addition to Trump's executive orders aimed at Mexico, Sheinbaum also spoke about Trump's deportation plan and the decline in migrant arrivals at the Mexico-U.S. border. (Gustavo Alberto/Cuartoscuro)

At her morning press conference on Tuesday, President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to some of the executive orders signed by Donald Trump on the first day of his second term. She also spoke about Trump’s deportation plan and the decline in migrant arrivals at the Mexico-U.S. border.

Here are some of the president’s key quotes from her Tuesday mañanera.

On Trump’s declaration of an ’emergency’ at the US southern border

“It’s not something new. [The same thing] occurred in 2019. … At that time there was cooperation between the government of the United States of President Trump and the government of Mexico of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. So it is not something new.”

Sheinbaum used her daily town hall to highlight the “humanistic” nature of her government and the common interests that Mexico shares with the United States. (Gustavo Alberto/Cuartoscuro)

On Trump’s order for the resumption of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy 

“We have our own immigration policy but we’re also a humanitarian government. If there is a person at the border, we act in a humanitarian way, even more so now because it’s so cold. We’re not going to leave people exposed to the elements. So we act in a humanitarian way and in the case of foreigners we seek repatriation to their countries.”

On Trump’s plan to designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations 

“They can act and must act in their territory. … Criminal organizations that sell fentanyl and other drugs also operate inside the United States. So, in their territory, they act. With respect to Mexico, [we stand for] the defense of our sovereignty and always seek dialogue for cooperation without subordination.”

“We all want to combat drug cartels, that is clear. So what do we have to do? We have to coordinate efforts and collaborate — them in their territory and us in our territory.”

On Trump’s order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America 

“For us it continues being the Gulf of Mexico and for the whole world it continues being the Gulf of Mexico.”

On Trump’s plan to deport large numbers of immigrants 

“Mexicans in the United States support a large part of the United States economy, and the U.S. government knows that. [But] in case of deportations, [the deportees] are welcome here. Besides, Mexico is a growing country, a country in development. … We’ll embrace Mexicans [deported from the U.S.]”

On the decline in migrant numbers at the Mexico-US border 

“The pressure from migrants has decreased a lot at the northern border. In fact, no [migrant] caravan has arrived. Since we took office in October no caravan has arrived [at the northern border].”

* Read more about Sheinbaum’s response to the initial actions taken by Trump in this MND article.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

  2. All “good points” to talk about but it is going to take a lot more than just “talking about these conditions, that needS to be done. You can talk about all these problems till you face turns “blue”, but is it going to do any good????. President TELL ALL THE PEOPLE YOUR SPECIFIC PLAN AND HOW YOU PLAN TO FIX IT. ( NEED YOUR ( STEP-BY-STEP PLAN: TO FIX ALL THE CONDITONNS).

  3. I am so very impressed with President Scheinbaum and so ashamed to be an American under Trump. I am so pleased to be a permanent resident of Mexico and hope that his unconstitutional and malicious rulings do not sour her or the Mexican people’s feelings toward those of us Americans who love Mexico enough to make it our permanent home.

  5. And she sent Firefighters and planes to Los Angeles to help fight the wildfires, even tho she knows what Trump thinks about Mexico. It’s an amazing country. I am
    furious and ashamed that Trump is back in office. God help us all.

    • I have been living in Mexico and am trying to get my Mexican citizenship. I’m 74 and I’m working very hard to grasp the language, but I’m having a hard time. I need to speak a little better Spanish. I feel safer here than I do in the United States and have no intentions of going back. We love our new found home thank you Mexico for embracing us with open arms. We are grateful.!🇲🇽

    • you are a foreigner in the USA, your people came from Europe so just because you stole your land from the Indian natives does not make it your land in reality. And traitors god, that Fucktard you voted in sell secrets to the highest bidder. He stole secret docs and put them in his house. Hes a Felon sadistic narcissitic pig and you have the gaul to call others traitors. YOu POS trailer trash go stuff your flag some place.

  7. There is a traitorous felon in office in the US who only cares for the wealthy and steals from the poor and middle class to support their greed. Dark days are just beginning and we can only hope that collectively we can overcome this and handle it with empathy, compassion and integrity.

  8. Historically, most of Trumps heinous and cruel orders will NOT succeed. As a US born citizen, I respect and send total support for President Claudia Sheinbaum.

  9. She seems a good soul but do something about the cartels and the corrupt/criminals in public jobs of all levels. Stop talking about corruption do something about it.

  11. His intentions and actions reflect cruelty, aiming to assault the human dignity of individuals and counties.

    Her language, plans, and posture are supportive of human dignity and reflect the values of the Mexican people: kindness, fraternity, peace and tranquility

  12. I was and am a member of the NY Var retired, the DA is a joke. It was a misdemeanor you know nothing. Beside ps is it really important? It’s as ridiculous as impeaching Clinton for rperrors I. Judgement. Do you really want to become a banana republic?

  13. The answer to Al, of that is unfortunately yes by the rabid left. Be usual. Coexist like Clinton and Newt and Reagan and O’Neil. Where did all those reasonable people go looking for realiity?

