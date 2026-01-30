Sheinbaum’s ‘productive’ and ‘friendly’ call with Trump: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

President Claudia Sheinbaum held her Thursday morning press conference after speaking by phone to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“It was a cordial, friendly call, and it lasted about 40 minutes,” she told reporters at the beginning of the mañanera.

Trump also referred to the call in positive terms, writing on social media that it was “very productive” and “went extremely well for both countries.”

“Much of it was focused on the Border, stopping Drug Trafficking, and Trade. We will be speaking again, soon, and ultimately, setting up meetings in our respective Countries. Mexico has a wonderful and highly intelligent Leader — They should be very happy about that!” he wrote on Truth Social.

The conversation came 17 days after Sheinbaum and Trump discussed security issues in a Jan. 12 call.

On Thursday morning, Sheinbaum said that she and her U.S. counterpart discussed “various issues,” including trade and security.

“While we were speaking, his wife arrived, Melania. So I had the opportunity to say hello to her. You already know that I met her in Washington when we were at the FIFA thing,” she said, referring to the World Cup draw in December.

Sheinbaum: Trump acknowledged that Mexico is making progress on security issues

Sheinbaum told reporters that Trump agreed with her that Mexico is making progress on a range of security issues.

The presidents’ conversation on Thursday came nine days after the Sheinbaum administration sent 37 cartel figures to the United States, the third large transfer of prisoners from Mexico to the U.S. since the current Mexican government took office.

Sheinbaum said that Trump was “totally aware” of the latest transfer.

Sheinbaum: Trump didn’t speak about a US intervention against cartels in Mexico

A reporter noted that Trump has spoken about the United States’ intention to start attacking cartels on land, and asked the president whether he “insisted” on such “interventions” during the call.

“No,” Sheinbaum responded.

“On the contrary, we agreed that [things are] going very well. We’re making a lot of progress on the issue of security,” she said.

Sheinbaum has recently been touting the reduction in homicides in Mexico, including during her Jan. 12 call with Trump. However, the accuracy of the federal government’s data on homicides has been questioned by security experts and non-governmental organizations.

Sheinbaum: Trade negotiations with US are going well

Sheinbaum told reporters that Mexico’s trade talks with the United States are going well.

“There’s nothing concrete yet, but things are progressing very well,” she said.

Mexico is seeking relief from tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on a range of Mexican goods including steel, aluminum and vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Mexican and U.S. governments agreed on Wednesday to “begin formal discussions on possible structural and strategic reforms in the context of the first USMCA Joint Review,” according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

Sheinbaum acknowledged that announcement, and said that Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard — who met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday — will provide more details next week.

Sheinbaum advocated for maintenance of trilateral trade pact

Sheinbaum said that she and Trump discussed Canada during her call, and noted that she spoke in favor of “maintaining the agreement” — the USMCA — “with the three countries.”

Tension between the United States and Canada has recently increased, and Trump in the past has floated the idea of the U.S. entering into bilateral trade pacts with each of its neighbors.

However, even if Mexico, the United States and Canada don’t agree to extend the USMCA during this year’s review process, the pact would not be terminated until 2036.

Sheinbaum: Neither Cuba nor the arrest of Ryan Wedding were discussed in call with Trump

Sheinbaum said that she and Trump didn’t discuss “the issue of Cuba.”

Bloomberg reported on Monday that Mexico’s state oil company Pemex had canceled plans to send a shipment of crude oil to Cuba this month. Sheinbaum didn’t deny the report, but stressed that Mexico makes its own sovereign decisions regarding oil shipments to Cuba — i.e. not under any duress from the United States.

On Thursday, she indicated that Mexico would continue to send oil to Cuba as “humanitarian aid.”

Sheinbaum also told reporters that she and Trump didn’t speak about the arrest in Mexico last week of alleged drug boss Ryan Wedding.

At her press conference, however, she responded to a Wall Street Journal report that referred to “the FBI’s involvement in the Jan. 22 operation” to capture Wedding. (Read Mexico News Daily’s report here.)

