Sheinbaum says US gunmakers could be ‘accomplices’ to terrorism: Friday’s mañanera recapped

Almost four weeks after United States President Donald Trump took office, actions and potential actions of the second Trump administration continue to be a major talking point in Mexico.

At her Friday morning press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to questions about the Trump administration’s likely designation of Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and its planned imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum made in Mexico.

She also gave an update on the number of immigrants that have been deported to Mexico from the United States since Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20.

US gunmakers and gun distributors could be accomplices to cartel ‘terrorists,’ Sheinbaum says

Sheinbaum noted that “Mexico has an international lawsuit against gunmakers and gun distributors in the United States” that was filed in the U.S. in 2021.

If the United States designates Mexican organized crime groups as foreign terrorist organizations — as appears likely to happen soon — “we would have to broaden the lawsuit in the United States because, as the United States Justice Department already acknowledged, 74% of the criminal groups’ weapons come from the United States,” she said.

If Mexican cartels are designated as terrorist organizations, Sheinbaum asked, where does that leave gun manufacturers and gun distributors?

“Maybe, I don’t know, the lawyers are looking at it, but they could be accomplices,” she said.

“[That] is one of the issues we’re reviewing,” Sheinbaum said.

The president said last month that the government had “a team of lawyers doing an analysis on the different implications” the designation of cartels as terrorist organizations might have.

More than 13,000 deportees have arrived in Mexico since Trump took office

Sheinbaum said that 13,455 people have been deported to Mexico since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

Of that number, 10,485 are Mexican and 2,970 are foreigners, she said.

With regard to non-Mexican deportees, Sheinbaum said that “we receive them and they voluntarily have to decide whether they stay in Mexico and under what conditions, or whether [they want to be] repatriated to their countries.”

She noted that Mexico is receiving non-Mexican deportees at its northern border for “humanitarian reasons.”

Sheinbaum also said that close to 500 Mexican deportees have already found work with private sector companies, which have committed to offering jobs to 50,000 people expelled from the United States.

Sheinbaum writes to Trump in attempt to ward off steel tariffs

Sheinbaum told reporters that she sent a letter to Trump on Thursday that included a graph showing the surplus the United States has with Mexico with regard to the trade of steel and aluminum.

The fact that Mexico has a deficit with the United States on steel and aluminum trade is the federal government’s central argument against the 25% tariffs the Trump administration intends to impose on those metals.

Sheinbaum said she was now waiting for a response from Trump, but also noted that Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard will “soon” meet with prospective U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to discuss the proposed tariffs.

She said that a bilateral security meeting will also take place, but didn’t mention a specific date.

“So we’re making progress with important issues,” Sheinbaum said.

“And our position will always be the same — collaboration and coordination, without subordination. Sovereignty is not negotiable,” she said.