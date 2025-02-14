Sheinbaum says US gunmakers could be ‘accomplices’ to terrorism: Friday’s mañanera recapped

Almost four weeks after United States President Donald Trump took office, actions and potential actions of the second Trump administration continue to be a major talking point in Mexico.
At her Friday morning press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to questions about the Trump administration’s likely designation of Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and its planned imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum made in Mexico.
She also gave an update on the number of immigrants that have been deported to Mexico from the United States since Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20.
US gunmakers and gun distributors could be accomplices to cartel ‘terrorists,’ Sheinbaum says
Sheinbaum noted that “Mexico has an international lawsuit against gunmakers and gun distributors in the United States” that was filed in the U.S. in 2021.
If the United States designates Mexican organized crime groups as foreign terrorist organizations — as appears likely to happen soon — “we would have to broaden the lawsuit in the United States because, as the United States Justice Department already acknowledged, 74% of the criminal groups’ weapons come from the United States,” she said.
If Mexican cartels are designated as terrorist organizations, Sheinbaum asked, where does that leave gun manufacturers and gun distributors?
“Maybe, I don’t know, the lawyers are looking at it, but they could be accomplices,” she said.
“[That] is one of the issues we’re reviewing,” Sheinbaum said.
The president said last month that the government had “a team of lawyers doing an analysis on the different implications” the designation of cartels as terrorist organizations might have.
More than 13,000 deportees have arrived in Mexico since Trump took office
Sheinbaum said that 13,455 people have been deported to Mexico since Trump took office on Jan. 20.
Of that number, 10,485 are Mexican and 2,970 are foreigners, she said.
With regard to non-Mexican deportees, Sheinbaum said that “we receive them and they voluntarily have to decide whether they stay in Mexico and under what conditions, or whether [they want to be] repatriated to their countries.”
She noted that Mexico is receiving non-Mexican deportees at its northern border for “humanitarian reasons.”
Sheinbaum also said that close to 500 Mexican deportees have already found work with private sector companies, which have committed to offering jobs to 50,000 people expelled from the United States.
Sheinbaum writes to Trump in attempt to ward off steel tariffs
Sheinbaum told reporters that she sent a letter to Trump on Thursday that included a graph showing the surplus the United States has with Mexico with regard to the trade of steel and aluminum.
The fact that Mexico has a deficit with the United States on steel and aluminum trade is the federal government’s central argument against the 25% tariffs the Trump administration intends to impose on those metals.
Sheinbaum said she was now waiting for a response from Trump, but also noted that Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard will “soon” meet with prospective U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to discuss the proposed tariffs.
She said that a bilateral security meeting will also take place, but didn’t mention a specific date.
“So we’re making progress with important issues,” Sheinbaum said.
“And our position will always be the same — collaboration and coordination, without subordination. Sovereignty is not negotiable,” she said.
By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])
President Sheinbaum is so savvy to implicate U.S. gun manufacturers and sellers as accomplices to the cartels. The U.S. has no qualms about sanctioning those who do business with or have ties to terrorist organizations elsewhere in the world. The current Mexican lawsuit against U.S. manufacturers will be mired in the courts forever.
But her pointing out the nexus between U.S. beneficiaries and cartels surely will win some PR points. And maybe even legal ones, at that.
This has been already filed under AMLO’s Presidency. Has it no?
Yes, but this expands it. If the US designates the cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations” and the manufacturers are providing those terrorists with their weapons, that’s a really big No-No.
David, do you or Sheinbaum posse the invoices’ from Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson, et al. (these are major corporations with strict General Accounting Principals) to these groups of terrorists? Or are 3rd party criminal actors’ involved on both sides of the border? Or are these companies that can legally make millions upon millions selling legally in the USA backdooring and selling direct to consumer (Like Ukraine) just to spite the USA/Mexican Gob.?
🤣 Good call. And while we’re at it let’s point out the fact that (along with the Republican party) they are accomplices to a multitude of mass murders in the USA as well
HUH? Are you living on planet Earth?
Yeah, right up there with tequila being the biggest contributor to alcoholism in the US! Sorry, puppet, your mentor, AMLO was the biggest contributor to the cartels and their control of Mexico!🤣🤣🤣
Sheinbaum is no dufus. Unlike AMLO … and you.
Same as She who authorized the shaughty built Metro that collapsed in DF and killed all those innocent people. Or the shaughty streets/sidewalks that one trips and breaks a bone causing financial ruin. I’d love the to see personal injury reforms for culpability in Mexico. Perhaps, she’s opened that door …
WTF??? I’m sure she was personally responsible for the “shoddy” engineering work on the Metro Linea 12, I say sarcastically. Clearly, you have a “bone to pick” about whatever happened to you after failing to realize that there are no safe sidewalks in Mexico. As MND writer Sarah DeVries previously observed: Mexico, Safety Third.
Get sick drinking tap water, now one can sue SAPA
Bad news. Sheinbaum is so confused she doesn’t know what to report and say at her morning “press conferences. The whole world knows that the majority of “guns” are manufactured in the Us where the factories are located. She has to use this fact to blame the gun manufactures for the Carels and the “drug traffic. We all know that “guns are manufactured in the US. Mexico doesn’t have gum’ Manufactuing plants”.
She is afraid of the Cartels and doesn’t want to “rock=the boat” because the Cartles are trally in control of the “government. And that’s the “truth “but she won’t admit it. The majority of the Mexican agree with her “lousy” responses on the Cartels. Mexico is going down as a strong country because of her bad “judgements”
La Presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum Prado should be reaching out to the DefSec Hegsetg about the “military grade weaponry” that I believe she has mentioned coming from the USA. You know that DefSec Pete Hegseth would seriously address La Presidenta Sheinbaum’s request and concerns . . . and the “importing” or REVERSE TRAFFICING of military weaponry is being done by individuals ( retired expats, tourists ) and NOT SOME ORGANIZATION level of grade A supply chain avenues ??? ((( and then there is that bridge that is again avilable for sale . . . )))
( check out the movie, “Basic” and the opening scene . . . military corruption that John Travalta is investigating . . . )
oh wait . . . isn’t the addiction of “military grade weaponry” in Mexico, the flip side of the “drug addiction” in the USA . . . and thus when the addicted parties are neutralized, the trafficing will cease ???
