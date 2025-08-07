Wednesday, August 6, 2025
HomeNorthern Border Zone
Northern Border ZonePolitics

New Sonora ‘border unit’ to focus on arms, drug trafficking: Wednesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Sheinbaum 6 August 2025
Sheinbaum also said on Wednesday that Mexico would not seek the death penalty against cartel bosses Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and Rafael Caro Quintero in the event that they are extradited. (Daniel Augusto/Cuartoscuro)

Issues pertinent to the relationship between Mexico and the United States were a key focus of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Wednesday morning press conference.

Here is a recap of the president’s Aug. 6 mañanera.

‘We’re against the death penalty’ 

A reporter noted that prosecutors in the United States won’t seek the death penalty in their cases against the “Mexican capos” Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Rafael Caro Quintero.

Zambada was arrested in the United States in July 2024 after he was allegedly kidnapped in Sinaloa and forced onto a U.S.-bound private plane, while Caro Quintero is one of 29 cartel figures who were extradited to the U.S. in February.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to accusations they face in the United States. The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that it was “unclear whether taking the death penalty off the table signals any possibility of a plea deal with either or both men.”

The aforesaid reporter asked Sheinbaum her opinion on the matter, saying that the decision not to seek the death penalty in cases against Zambada and Caro Quintero could mean that the two men are coming to some kind of agreement with authorities in the United States.

“We’re against the death penalty, no matter the crime,” the president responded. “It’s not something we agree with.”

Sheinbaum stressed that opposition to the death penalty is “part of Mexican policy” and not a “personal issue.”

Sheinbaum 6 August 2025
“It has nothing to do with the person or the criminal, but rather with the fact that we don’t agree with the death penalty,” Sheinbaum said. (Daniel Augusto/Cuartoscuro)

She said that in “all” of Mexico’s extradition treaties, “reciprocity” with Mexican laws is established, meaning that Mexicans sent abroad can’t be subject to the death penalty even if the country they are extradited to allows capital punishment.

“So when … [Mexicans] are extradited, there is no death penalty,” Sheinbaum said.

In all cases when Mexicans face criminal charges abroad, “what Mexico seeks is reciprocity with our laws,” she said.

“It has nothing to do with the person or the criminal, but rather with the fact that we don’t agree with the death penalty,” Sheinbaum said.

Sentences in US against men convicted of trafficking weapons to Mexico a ‘good sign,’ says Sheinbaum 

A reporter noted that six people were recently sentenced in the United States for trafficking weapons to Mexico, and highlighted that U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson commented on the case.

The United States Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida announced on Friday that six men had been sentenced for trafficking military-grade firearms to Mexican drug cartels. The sentences range from 1.5 to nine years in federal prison.

In a post to social media on Monday, Johnson said that “the case of six Florida men sentenced for trafficking military-grade firearms to Mexican cartels reaffirms [the United States’] commitment to stopping the flow of illegal weapons into [Mexico].”

“Under the leadership of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, we will continue working with President @ClaudiaShein and her team to dismantle these networks,” the ambassador wrote.

Sheinbaum was asked whether the sentences indicated that the United States government is “paying attention to the demands” of the Mexican government, which has long called on the U.S. to do more to stop the southward flow of firearms.

“Yes,” she responded.

“Of course, we’re going to continue insisting that … [they do] even more, but it’s a good sign that people have been arrested [in the U.S.] for arms trafficking,” Sheinbaum said.

She said that in conversations with U.S. officials, including Ambassador Johnson, Mexican officials have “always” advocated in favor of the U.S. taking action to prevent the trafficking of weapons to Mexico.

Many of the firearms that are smuggled into the country end up in the hands of members of organized crime groups. Those weapons are commonly used to commit serious crimes in Mexico, including murder.

New ‘border unit’ established in Sonora 

In another social media post on Monday, Ambassador Johnson said that “the new Border Unit in Sonora is a concrete step to stop the flow of illicit drugs, weapons, and people, while boosting trade and community ties.”

“A secure border benefits both countries — creating an environment where citizens can prosper. Border security is a shared priority — driven by the leadership of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and President @ClaudiaShein,” he wrote.

Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo said on Friday that 18 state police officers who are part of the new unit had completed “specialized training” with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Sheinbaum said that the establishment of the new border unit is “part of the agreements” between Mexican and U.S. authorities. The neighboring countries are expected to sign a new security pact soon.

Sheinbaum highlighted that Mexican states have their own agreements with U.S. authorities. She told reporters that Baja California has an agreement with the CBP and that Sonora “also has agreements” that involve the sharing of information with U.S. authorities.

“If there is a criminal who crosses the border from the other side, you obviously have to have information,” Sheinbaum said.

“…. Now that there is the presence of the United States army on the border, there has to be communication,” she said.

“There is communication between the National Immigration Institute and CBP, and there is communication between [Mexican] Customs and CBP as well. There is communication between the governors of [border states] and their counterparts,” said Sheinbaum, who noted that Mexico also collaborates with Guatemala on security issues at their shared border.

“Due to the entry of police from Chiapas to Guatemala, a meeting was held, agreements were formalized and now there is more collaboration,” she said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
President Sheinbaum with Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Finance and Revenue Minister François-Philippe Champagne

Sheinbaum hosts Canadian ministers as Mexico works to uphold USMCA

MND Staff - 0
During their two-day visit to Mexico City, Canada's finance and foreign affairs ministers attended meetings aiming to advance shared priorities such as economic growth, regional security and bilateral trade.
Sheinbaum 5 August 2025

Will the new bilateral security agreement permit US military intervention? Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 2
On Tuesday, the president spoke about a new Mexico-United States security agreement that is expected to be signed soon.

Federal prosecutor fatally attacked in Reynosa

MND Staff - 3
Ernesto Cuitláhuac Vázquez Reyna came under attack on Monday evening while traveling alone in a black Cadillac SUV on the Miguel Hidalgo Boulevard in Reynosa.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC