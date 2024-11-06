Tariff talk and Tulum tourism: President Sheinbaum’s mañanera recapped

President Claudia Sheinbaum will be just over 3 1/2 months into her six-year term when the next president of the United States takes office.

On Tuesday — election day in the U.S. — the newspaper El Financiero published a poll that showed that a majority of Mexicans believe Sheinbaum would have a better relationship with Kamala Harris as president of the United States than with Donald Trump.

The president has said there will be a “good relationship” with the United States regardless of the election outcome.

At her morning press conference or mañanera, on Nov. 5, Sheinbaum was predictably asked about Trump’s threat to “immediately” impose a 25% tariff on all Mexican exports to the United States if the government of Mexico doesn’t stop what he called an “onslaught” of criminals and drugs to the U.S.

Here is a recap of Sheinbaum’s remarks in response to that question, and one other, at the National Palace on Tuesday morning.

Sheinbaum: There is insufficient information in the US about Mexico’s efforts to stem migration

“There will be a good relationship” with the United States, Sheinbaum said when asked about the tariff threat Trump made at a rally in North Carolina on Monday.

She subsequently claimed that neither Republican Party politicians nor Democratic Party representatives have “sufficient information” about “the effort Mexico has made to reduce migration” to the United States.

Sheinbaum cited the provision of employment to migrants and their “humanitarian return,” or deportation, to their countries of origin as examples of things the Mexican government has done to stem migration through Mexico to the United States.

“From December 2023 to October, the end of October, there has been a 75% reduction in migrants arriving at [Mexico’s] northern border,” she said.

Authorities working to combat risk of ‘disorderly growth’ in Tulum, Sheinbaum says

In response to a question from a Quintana Roo-based journalist, Sheinbaum said that there is a risk of “disorderly growth” in the Caribbean coast town of Tulum because of the presence of new transport infrastructure in the area, namely the Tulum airport and the Maya Train railroad.

“What we want is for Tulum to continue being a space linked to nature and for there not to be impacts on the tropical jungle and natural resources,” she said.

“So we’re working on that, both with the [Quintana Roo] governor and the mayor,” Sheinbaum said.

The objective, she said, is for Tulum to continue welcoming visitors but at the same time prevent any adverse impact on “nature” as well as “disorderly growth.”

There is a “similar case” in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Sheinbaum added.

The Pacific coast beach town also faces the risk of growing in a disorderly fashion “if there is not “territorial reorganization,” she said.

