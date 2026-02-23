From Trump to Leavitt to Johnson: How US officials responded to El Mencho’s killing

A day after the Mexican Army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes in an operation in Jalisco, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Mexico to do even more to combat criminal organizations.

“Mexico must step up their effort on Cartels and Drugs!” Trump wrote on social media, reiterating a message he has conveyed on numerous previous occasions.

While the U.S. president didn’t explicitly refer to the operation that resulted in the death of Oseguera, other U.S. government officials did. Here is what they said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

On social media, Leavitt wrote — as Mexico’s Defense Ministry noted on Sunday — that the United States “provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with an operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, in which Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes, an infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was eliminated.”

She noted that “El Mencho” was a “top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland.”

Indeed, the United States was offering a reward of US $15 million for information leading to his arrest.

Leavitt also wrote that “last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization — because that’s exactly what it is.”

“… President Trump has been very clear — the United States will ensure narcoterrorists sending deadly drugs to our homeland are forced to face the wrath of justice they have long deserved. The Trump Administration also commends and thanks the Mexican military for their cooperation and successful execution of this operation,” she wrote.

US Ambassador to Mexico Ron Johnson

Johnson issued a statement on Sunday commending the Mexican government and its security forces “for their professionalism and resolve in the operation targeting” Oseguera.

“I express my respect and solidarity with the Mexican officials and service members who confront these criminal elements every day, often at great personal risk,” he wrote.

“This operation underscores a clear reality: criminal organizations that poison our people and threaten our nations will be held responsible.”

Johnson also said that “bilateral security cooperation has reached unprecedented levels” under the leadership of Trump and President Claudia Sheinbaum.

In a social media post on Monday, the ambassador said he “deeply” mourns “the Mexican patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice during the recent operation targeting the CJNG and El Mencho.”

“Their courage, commitment, and service will not be forgotten on either side of the border,” Johnson wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. Those of us who have worn the uniform understand the pain of losing a brother or sister in arms, but their sacrifice is never in vain. Their actions help ensure that our families – and their families – will live in greater peace and security. We join our Mexican colleagues and honor them today and always.”

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, a former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, wrote on social media on Sunday that he had “just been informed that Mexican security forces have killed ‘El Mencho,’ one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins.”

“The good guys are stronger than the bad guys,” he wrote before congratulating Mexican security forces.

“PS, I’m watching the scenes of violence from Mexico with great sadness and concern. It’s not surprising that the bad guys are responding with terror. But we must never lose our nerve. ¡Ánimo México! [Come on Mexico!],” Landau wrote.

Sheinbaum: Mexico maintaining normal communication with US

Asked at her Monday morning press conference whether the Mexican government has been in contact with the U.S. government since the execution of the operation against “El Mencho,” Sheinbaum responded that normal communication between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. State Department, and the Mexican armed forces and their U.S. counterparts, is continuing.

“But there’s nothing in particular [to report on],” she said.

Sheinbaum subsequently reiterated that the security relationship between Mexico and the United States is based on four principles, including “respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “cooperation without subordination.”

She stressed that the United States didn’t participate in the operation against “El Mencho” on Sunday.

Sheinbaum frequently says that her government will never accept any kind of violation of Mexico’s sovereignty by the U.S. government. After Trump said earlier this year that the U.S. would strike Mexican cartels on land, Sheinbaum arranged a call with the U.S. president and subsequently said U.S. military action in Mexico could be ruled out.

Last year, she declined an offer from Trump to send the U.S. army into Mexico to combat drug cartels.

Last May, Sheinbaum said she told Trump: “We can collaborate, we can work together, but you in your territory and us in ours. We can share information, but we’re never going to accept the presence of the United States Army in our territory.”

